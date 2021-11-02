LEGO Super Mario: Nintendo announces Luigi’s Mansion sets, details

Launched in early 2020, the LEGO Super Mario range continues to receive new sets. These products have been rather well received, even if the interactivity remains quite limited. Last night, Nintendo and LEGO unveiled a new range, inspired by another game in the universe.

If you’ve been following the LEGO Super Mario news, you know that Luigi was introduced a few months ago. It is on this basis that the new sets have been imagined, since they are inspired by the Luigi’s Mansion license ! These extensions will be available from January 1, 2022, and will require owning the Mario or Luigi Starter Pack. Let’s start with the extension The entrance to Luigi’s Mansion, which will be sold € 39.99. It will contain 504 pieces, will include 3 characters : an ectochian, Mr. Maris and Boo, as well as the entrance to the mansion and a cemetery. The objective of this pack is to collect a golden bone, and to use a mobile platform to build for it.





For his part, Luigi’s Mansion Lab and Ectoblast will soon be available for pre-order at a price of € 24.99. Players will find 179 coins here, making it possible to reproduce a part of the laboratory in play. Professor K. Tastroff and a ghost, as well as various devices including an ectoblast in which to insert Luigi or Mario. Once this is done, players will be off on a little ghost hunt, while being invited to collect some coins.

Finally, the last and the most imposing set is Luigi’s Mansion Haunted Hide and Seek. Inside, we will find King Boo, a trash ghost, Toad and a Seeker, but also a novelty that should mark the year to come: the starting platform. Players will have to walk through the different rooms, which include a bed, toilet, oven, haunted pool table, board Toad will be locked in, all while collecting gems. Features 877 pieces, this set will be available for € 79.99.