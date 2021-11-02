Leo has meningitis, Karim suspended and Jim was killed – Tomorrow belongs to us November 3, 2021 (episode 1049)

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1049 broadcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 on TF1. Chloe cannot count on Xavier, Alex is there… Bart and Karim are mobilized for Anna. Leo is bad …



The complete recap of the DNA soap opera of episode 1049 of 03/11/2021 with the spoilers #DemainNousAppartient in preview, everything you need to know.

Find the full summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1049 broadcast on TF1 on Wednesday November 3, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Tomorrow is ours ): the recap of the previous episode Tomorrow belongs to us from 11/02/2021 is online.

Master Corkas represents Jim Hirving, he decided to file a complaint against Karim cari threatened him with death. A witness witnessed the scene. It is Nordine who receives the complaint.

A confrontation takes place: Karim tells Jim (in front of Martin) that he shouldn’t have been content to threaten him. Martin decides to fire Karim.

Karim tells Martin that if Anna is doomed and Jim manages to escape, he will never forgive her.

Léo is hospitalized, it is Benjamin the pediatrician of Saint Clair who takes care of him. He tells Audrey that his symptoms look a lot like meningitis. A lumbar puncture will be done to confirm the diagnosis.

(Leo is the son of Audrey’s sister who died… today it’s like her son)

Lizzie, Jack and Jordan are waiting in the hospital waiting room… they feel guilty that they haven’t seen that Leo is doing badly.

Benjamin Ventura confirms that Leo has bacterial meningitis… the next 24 hours will be decisive.

Noor tells Gabriel that there is water damage in his room … from the neighbor. They call the real estate agent: work is planned and it will last a few weeks. Noor and Gabriel play the couple… but Noor does a lot. Noor wanted to teach Gabriel a lesson in consent.

Noor and Gabriel decide to sleep together in the same bed… they say that they are friends and that there will be zero ambiguity. They are both embarrassed.





Bart comes to see Anna in the visiting room, she continues to lose her hair. Bart sent Anna some money so she could canteen.

Karim comes to the Spoon for a drink, Jim and Virginie are present. Jim provokes Karim, he calls him a little sea cop **. Bart tries to calm things down. Karim hits Jim… Bart is forced to kick Karim out.

Karim comes to confide in Chloe, he blames himself for having played his game. Chloe wonders if Jim has an accomplice. Karim promises that he will be careful to control himself to help Anna.

Cedric informs Jahia that Jordan does not answer him because his little brother Leo has meningitis. Later, Jahia comes to see Jordan at the hospital but he sends him for a walk… telling him that he doesn’t want her pity.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1049 of November 3, 2021: Bart is worried about Anna







Chloe confides in Alex, she thinks that Anna doesn’t want to fight anymore. She is very worried. Chloe is angry with Xavier, she has the impression that he does not want to damage her reputation. She realized that she couldn’t count on him in this matter. Chloe is angry with Xavier.

Aurore questions Marjorie’s mother, her daughter thought she had been manipulated from the start. She thinks Marjorie was terrified of Anna.

A man walks with his dog in the forest and finds Jim’s lifeless body.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1050 from Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Comment the episodes on the forum of Tomorrow belongs to us each day. Know that the spin off of Tomorrow belongs to us Here it all begins is broadcast on TF1 every evening at 6.30 p.m.