Lewandowski, a golden hundredth / C1 / Gr. E / Bayern-Benfica (5-2) / SOFOOT.com

Triple scorer then decisive passer for his 100th in the Champions League, Robert Lewandowski once again splashed the European evening with his whole class and reminds Europe that he remains one of the favorites for the Golden Ball.

The seasons go by, but the adjectives to describe Robert Lewandowski are starting to run out. At 33, the Bayern Munich striker celebrated his hundredth Champions League match as he knows how to do so well: by shaking the opposing nets. This Tuesday at the Allianz Arena against Benfica, the Robert show only took 26 minutes to start, when Kingsley Coman had fun on the right side before serving on a plate the Bavarian number 9, who had more than to push the ball into the net of Odysséas Vlachodímos to start the ball rolling. A simple routine for the Polish international, in sparkling form for two seasons with the tunic of the 2020 European champions.

Despite a missed penalty against Vlachodímos, Lewangoalski Did not care and did not hesitate to add a second personal goal of a ball stuck outside the right on a four-star service from Leroy Sané, before repeating at the end of the game on a pass from Manuel Neuer. Goal number eight in four C1 games this season. Monstrous. In addition to his insatiable hunger for a goal, the Pole is also talking about his qualities as a passer, especially on Bayern’s second goal. Party in depth alongside Serge Gnabry, the attacker could have chosen the individual solution, but he preferred to offer a cake to his friend, who concludes with a subtle heel. A gift of self and a game intelligence that allow the third top scorer in the history of C1 to be at the top of his game for two seasons.









Destination Ballon d’Or

The figures are also giddy. Since the start of the 2021-2022 vintage, Robert Lewandowski has already scored twelve goals in ten Bundesliga games and he remains on eight toffees in the last four games in all competitions. Better still, the Golden Boot 2021 scored 59 times over the calendar year and has just broken the record for the number of pawns registered in the Champions League under the Bayern jersey (64, against 62 for Gerd Müller). Since the start of his career, the striker has already scored 81 times in 100 C1 games and has the best goal / match ratio of players who have crossed this milestone. Figures that put Lewy in pole position to finally get the Golden Ball, he who had been deprived of it last year because of the pandemic.

Even if the club record is less impressive than the raid in 2020 (winner of the championship, the German Cup, the German Supercup, the Champions League, the European Supercup and the club world) and despite a disappointing Euro 2020 finished in last place in his group, the Polish serial scorer has the weapons to fight and finally snatch the only individual reward that eludes him. In any case, the main interested party firmly believes in it, even if the competition with Karim Benzema will be fierce. “The possibility of winning the Golden Ball means a lot to me. It makes me proud, if you consider all that I have accomplished not only this year, but also last year, whose ceremony was canceled., explained RL9 in an interview with Marca. I won a lot of titles, I scored a lot of goals, it would mean a lot for me to win it. (…) Everyone has seen what I have done and what I continue to do. My accomplishments can answer that question, because the past two years have been a great success. ” A success that is just waiting to be crowned.

By Analie Simon