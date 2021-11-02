Lionel Messi, first absence with PSG in the Champions League

His first absence. Before having to give up the trip of PSG to Germany against RB Leipzig, Wednesday in the Champions League (9 p.m.), due “Hamstring discomfort on the left and knee pain following a contusion”, as explained by the club, Tuesday morning, Lionel Messi had played all of the Parisians’ first three matches in the competition, in Bruges (1-1 on September 15) then against Manchester City (2-0 on September 28, 1 goal) and RB Leipzig (3-2 on October 19, doubled) at the Parc des Princes.
His package is a serious potential handicap for the Parisian club: the Argentinian is the top scorer for PSG in the Champions League with his three goals, ahead of Mbappé, Gueye and Herrera, one each.
Absences due to lack of training, the international calendar …
Since the officialization of his arrival on August 10, the Argentinian has played all or part of five of the 11 Championship matches played by PSG. A small proportion that must be put into perspective already due to the first two dead ends for lack of training against Strasbourg (4-2 on August 14) and in Brest (4-2 on August 20). The six-fold Ballon d’Or France Football played his first minutes by coming into play in Reims on August 19 (in place of Neymar) for the last 25 minutes (2-0).
The international windows devoted to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, in early September and early October, extended to make up for the time lost in the spring due to the health crisis, also greatly requested the former Barcelona, absent from the Parisian group on September 11. against Clermont (4-0), after having played 48 hours earlier with the Argentine selection against Bolivia (3-0, treble). A month later, the same circumstances (match against Peru 24 hours earlier) deprived PSG of La Pulga against Angers (2-1 on October 15).
… and injuries
Injuries have also contributed to limiting the number of appearances of Lionel Messi in PSG matches in Ligue 1. A crutch received on his left knee against Lyon (2-1 on September 19) led the Parisian staff to replace him before the last one. quarter of an hour and, after an MRI which revealed a “Bone contusion”, to spare him during the next two matches, in Metz (2-1 on September 22) and against Montpellier three days later (2-0). Finally, his absence in Leipzig, Wednesday in C1, finds its origin in the muscle discomfort in the hamstrings which forced him to give up his place at half-time against Lille on Friday at the Parc des Princes (2-1).