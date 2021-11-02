Lionel Messi, first absence with PSG in the Champions League

… and injuries

Injuries have also contributed to limiting the number of appearances of Lionel Messi in PSG matches in Ligue 1. A crutch received on his left knee against Lyon (2-1 on September 19) led the Parisian staff to replace him before the last one. quarter of an hour and, after an MRI which revealed a “Bone contusion”, to spare him during the next two matches, in Metz (2-1 on September 22) and against Montpellier three days later (2-0). Finally, his absence in Leipzig, Wednesday in C1, finds its origin in the muscle discomfort in the hamstrings which forced him to give up his place at half-time against Lille on Friday at the Parc des Princes (2-1).