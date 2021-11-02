LOSC achieves the feat of winning in Seville!

Already in the hard in the Champions League, LOSC did not have many other choices during this trip on the lawn of Seville than to go for a feat. Earlier in the evening, Wolfsburg had given him the last place in Pool G thanks to his victory against Salzburg (2-1). Without Yilmaz, ill, but with Renato Sanches in the middle, the Mastiffs came in 4-4-2 and it was Weah who teamed up with David in front. Opposite, the Spaniards played in 4-3-3 with Suso and Ocampos in support of Mir. The start of the meeting was to the advantage of the locals, determined to take 2nd place in the group. Acuna kicked a first corner for the off-target header from Ocampos (6th). The opening scoring came on the next opportunity thanks to a double defensive error signed Djalo who cleared the ball on Reinildo, and Gbric whose stop came directly in the feet of Ocampos (1-0, 15th). Picked cold, the Lille yet found the resources to immediately get back into the game.





They should even have benefited from a penalty, however obvious, after this collision of Delaney on David (18th). It took more to make the reigning French champion falter tonight, definitely at the level in Seville. David shifted Bamba for a shot deflected by Mir, then boxed Bounou (34th). Moments later, Delaney, in all the Andalusian bad shots, put his elbow in Bamba’s face and offered the equalizer penalty to David (1-1, 43rd) before the break. Returning from the locker room, Gourvennec’s men even took the lead by Ikoné, an opportunist on this ball poorly cleared by the defense, following this breakthrough by Celik (1-2, 51st). Led to the score, the Sevillians could not return to the match, breaking their teeth against the well-established defense of the Northerners. Only Lamela warmed Grbic’s gloves much more reassuring than during the first act (73rd). André could even have doubled the bet on this head but the important thing is elsewhere. Lille holds its first victory (2-1) in this Champions League campaign and even takes 2nd place in the group.

