Losc signs its first Champions League victory since 2012

After ten games without a win in the Champions League, Lille have finally won in the most prestigious of European cups, on the lawn of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville (2-1), Tuesday, November 2. Despite a poor start to the match and a goal conceded, the Mastiffs reacted through Jonathan David before taking the advantage thanks to Jonathan Ikoné. This victory, on the occasion of the 4th day of C1, allows them to relaunch the race for qualification by taking second place.

In a tense end of the match and under the boos of the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, unaccustomed to the defeat of his family, the final whistle came to deliver the Losc after nine years without a victory in the Champions League. The Rojiblancos, helpless, hands on hips, were jostled by Mastiffs authors of a solid performance despite a bad start to the match. The Northerners, overwhelmed by Sevillian creativity and liveliness, logically conceded the first goal in the 15th minute, through Lucas Ocampos.

But for the first time in its history, Losc managed to win a match after being behind in C1. The men of Jocelyn Gourvennec, deprived of Burak Yilmaz, reversed the meeting by applying more in their transmissions. While a disputed penalty had been denied them a few minutes earlier, Mr. Kovacs, the referee, whistled one, particularly generous this time, in their favor shortly before the break. The shooter, Jonathan David, did not let himself be unsettled by Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan’s whistles and converted him.

1 – Lille won a Champions League match after conceding the opener for the first time in its history, ending a series of 5 draws and 18 losses in this case. Mental. #SEVLIL pic.twitter.com/G3dU8CBpv1

Back from the locker room, the Mastiffs quickly took the advantage, thanks to Jonathan Ikoné. An achievement came to deliver the Northerners, who had not scored two goals in a Champions League match since their last victory (2-0), in Borisov, in November 2012. The Sevillians, whose workforce had been reworked for the derby against Betis next weekend, failed to come back to score against a solidarity Lille defense. Frustrated, the Andalusians chained faults in an electric end of the match, during which the referee distributed ten yellow cards in the last half hour.

The stunning Losc is relaunched in the race for qualification thanks to this victory. The Mastiffs are second in Group G, with 5 points, ahead of Wolfsburg who won against Salzburg (2-1) earlier in the evening. Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men were able to savor their success with the Lille yard, filled with more than 500 supporters, at the end of the meeting.