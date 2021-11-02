Loto FDJ result this Monday, November 1, 2021 (All Saints’ Day): online draw

All Saints’ Day is a special family moment where we commemorate the “dead” by celebrating them for life! This Monday, November 1, 2021, the FDJ and its Loto may allow you to smile for life until your death by pocketing the tidy sum of 16 million euros. Third biggest jackpot of 2021 and with a very long series of draws without a winner of (14 throw-in in a row), you will have to play at least one grid to have the chance to win the jackpot. The result will be available from 8:15 p.m.

Update 01/11/2021 at 8:30 p.m .: still not for tonight, no new millionaire

And 15! The All Saints Loto draw for this Monday, November 1, 2021 was not won, continuing an incredible series of draws without a big winner at rank n ° 1.

Tonight, however, several million grids have been played in France and several hundred thousand have been won. Among them, we can cite the 10 winners who leave richer by € 20,000 thanks to the Loto raffle and its Loto codes.

The next draw on Wednesday November 3, 2021 will involve the astronomical prize pool of 17 million euros.

Several million grids will be played on Monday, but beware, most points of sale will be closed for All Saints’ Day and the only way to play a Loto grid will be to play it directly online. Saturday night, the Halloween Loto draw brought together a lot of players and generated 1.4 million winning grids across France. If none of the boards has found the 6 correct numbers of the winning combination, all the same, 4 players left richer by 108,230 € after finding the 5 correct numbers.

Today, try your luck online by playing a grid (or many) before 8:15 p.m. This Monday November 1, 2021 of All Saints’ Day will it be the right time for you to come away richer by 16 million euros? Answer at 8:50 p.m. to find out the result of this Loto draw.

Play a Loto FDJ grid online before 8:15 p.m. this Monday, November 1, 2021

Take advantage of this holiday to stay with your family, to celebrate or simply take the time to rest. This Monday, November 1, 2021, play a Loto grid online in just a few seconds. If you have not yet created a player account on the FDJ.fr site, it is not yet too late to do so.





Open a player account on FDJ.fr in a few clicks. To do this, you just need to live in France and be of legal age (over 18). Fill in your Loto grid (s) for this draw on Monday, November 1. To do this, choose a minimum of 5 numbers + 1 lucky number. Pay your grids via your bank card for a minimum of 5 €. Of course, if you only play one grid, the remaining credit will be used later and will always be available in your FDJ player account. Now wait until tonight’s draw and discover the winning Loto numbers from 8:50 p.m.

€ 17,000,000 day time min dry To play

Result of the Loto FDJ draw on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 8:50 p.m.

The winning Loto numbers for this Monday, November 1, 2021 will be accessible free of charge from 8:50 p.m. Today, more of you than usual will be visiting our Tirage-Wagnant.com site since there will be hundreds of thousands of you wanting to know if the 16 million euros of the jackpot will be yours!

Two winning combinations will be offered again during this Loto du jour evening, ten Loto codes will make 10 winners at € 20,000 and the full paytable will be posted online from 9:00 pm.

FAQ: main questions around Loto FDJ

How to play an online Loto grid tonight?

Start with open an account on the FDJ.fr website in a few minutes then go to the Loto section of the website. Check your numbers and pay your tickets before 8:15 p.m. this Monday, November 1, 2021.

What is the amount of the Loto jackpot on Monday, November 1, 2021?

After fourteen draws in a row without a big winner, the jackpot amount is reached 16 million euros this Monday, November 1, 2021. This is the 3rd biggest jackpot to be put into play this year.

At what time can we follow the results of the Loto draws today?

The result will be available from 8:50 p.m., then the Loto codes and the paytable should be online from 9:00 p.m.