“Love is in the meadow”: Hervé and Stéphanie’s first night leaves no one unmoved

TELEVISION – “So there you have it, the page is no longer blank. At last.” These words are those of Hervé, current candidate for the sixteenth season of “Love is in the meadow”, who in the episode of this Monday, November 1, explained that he had lost his virginity with Stéphanie, his contender.

“Finally, what happened, continues the farmer. It is not easy to tell, while also remaining discreet. ” The news follows a first kiss, exchanged in the previous episode between the 43-year-old Picard and the caregiver.

For her part, Stéphanie says she feels “very good”. “I’m happy, we had a great night, yes,” she confides in front of the camera. We will say that it was intense, yes. I didn’t expect it to go that fast, what. ”