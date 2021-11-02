“Love is in the meadow”: Hervé and Stéphanie’s first night leaves no one unmoved

M6 screenshot
TELEVISION – “So there you have it, the page is no longer blank. At last.” These words are those of Hervé, current candidate for the sixteenth season of “Love is in the meadow”, who in the episode of this Monday, November 1, explained that he had lost his virginity with Stéphanie, his contender.
“Finally, what happened, continues the farmer. It is not easy to tell, while also remaining discreet. ” The news follows a first kiss, exchanged in the previous episode between the 43-year-old Picard and the caregiver.
For her part, Stéphanie says she feels “very good”. “I’m happy, we had a great night, yes,” she confides in front of the camera. We will say that it was intense, yes. I didn’t expect it to go that fast, what. ”
“I think I was very good”, congratulates Hervé in his turn. “Yes, more than I imagined,” replied Stéphanie. She who thought that “it would be quick” said it was completely the opposite. “And at one point,” she adds, “I wanted to turn on the light. I couldn’t find the button. He told me we were far from the wall. He said, ‘You didn’t hear it banging on the cupboard.’ We will have to provide chains. ”
The details of this first night obviously did not go unnoticed, as evidenced by the amused and embarrassed reactions of viewers on social networks during the episode.
So I saw you will see this moment of embarrassment by Hervé and Stéphanie who explain to us that it was hot as embers but that it was not precocious either, you’re welcome ❤️❤️ https://t.co/TDfHkkfpyq
– Lucien Tropez (@luciencpl) October 29, 2021
Three weeks after spending that first night together, Hervé and Stéphanie met at her home, in Normandy, for a weekend. Even though she says she fell in love with him, she still seems to have some doubts. “I still suffered a lot, she breathes. I still have my little shell. I’m a little suspicious. ” The rest, in the next episodes.
See also on The HuffPost: Karine Le Marchand gives up her controversial subsidy to the Paca region