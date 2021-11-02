Ludovic Obraniak thanks the Sampaoli-Longoria duo

The Olympique de Marseille won a precious success this Sunday evening on the lawn of Clermont. The Marseille collective will have delivered a great performance again.

As often with OM this season in Ligue 1 or the Europa League, nothing is really easy. But Jorge Sampaoli’s men often show a foolproof mentality. This was again verified against Clermont this Sunday evening in a match which promised to be a trap for the Phocéens. But thanks to this success in Auvergne on a goal from Cengiz Under, here is OM back on the championship podium. No reason, moreover, for Ludovic Obraniak that the Olympians are not there at the end of the season.





Ludovic Obraniak has confidence in this OM

On the set of The Channel The Team, the consultant gave his opinion on the subject. “I don’t see any reason to think the other way around. The Marseillais are equal to themselves. The big winners of this summer transfer window are Pablo Longoria and Jorge Sampaoli, who worked hand in hand. It is rare for a sports director in Marseille to work with his coach. They have doubled or even tripled the posts. I don’t think Clermont is a weak team. It’s a playful team, but Marseille is a team that pulls the championship upwards even if it is unstructured and concedes chances. But I often have the impression that OM are still capable of scoring a goal even if they are not very good. I really like Under and Milik. Guendouzi, I was not a fan of the character but against Clermont, he was boss size. They’ve found a pair of guards and it’s working. I see the OM team surprise a lot of people with the way they approach the matches ”, said Ludovic Obraniak, fan of this OM Sampaoli version.