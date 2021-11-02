Macs in distress due to macOS Monterey

For older Mac users, history tends to repeat itself: a number of them have serious difficulties using their computers after installing macOS Monterey, when their Macs have not been installed. simply turned into luxury bricks. This was the case last year with macOS Big Sur, especially for MacBook Pros in late 2013 and mid-2014. More Macs are this time affected by this big bug.

The testimonies in question, visible on Twitter (here, here, or the), Reddit or even on the Apple support forums (here, here, there), indeed concern Mac mini, iMac and MacBook Pro having a little bottle (no Mac M1 in the batch so far ). The problems range from a wild restart to unresponsive ports, to an inoperative recharge of the battery or simply a machine that does not start at all.





Apple support makes shimmer an update to come (but how to install it on a damaged Mac?), while some marris users have been able to regain the use of their computer by restoring the internal program and by erasing the internal Flash storage (file of assistance).