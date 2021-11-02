Mafia Definitive Edition offered in PlayStation Now: find all our guides and our walkthrough

Released in September 2020, Mafia Definitive Edition is an excellent remake of a cult title released almost 20 years ago on PC and then consoles. This November, the game from 2K Games is back in business with a free release for PlayStation Now subscribers. Rediscover on this occasion our walkthrough and our guides of Mafia Definitive Edition!

Mafia Definitive Edition is a complete remake of the first installment of the saga released in 2002. Available on PlayStation 4 in addition to PC and Xbox One, this open-world action title is joining the PlayStation Now catalog this November. By offering a scenario that is still as extensive as in the first edition, while bringing the game up to date technically speaking, Hangar 13 Games offers here a quality rewrite of a great classic that could keep you busy! We suggest you return to roam the streets of Lost Heaven with our complete guide to Mafia Definitive Edition, regrouping the complete solution of the main quests as well as the side missions, as well as the exhaustive list of all collectibles from the game of 2K Games.

Summary Complete Mafia Definitive Edition Story Solution

Complete Mafia Definitive Edition side mission solution

Complete Guide to Mafia Definitive Edition Collectibles

Complete Mafia Definitive Edition Story Solution

In Mafia: Definitive Edition, you play as a young mobster on the streets of the fictional city of Lost Heaven, who progresses through the underworld to become a man of power feared by his peers. In this part of our complete guide to Mafia Definitive Edition, you will find a walkthrough of the game scenario, where you can discover everything there is to know about the story missions. Twenty in number, they will tell you about the rise and fall of Tommy Angelo within the Salieri family:

1930

1932

1933

1935

1938

Complete Mafia Definitive Edition side mission solution

In this second part of our complete walkthrough of Mafia: Definitive Edition, you will be able to discover a complete guide of the side missions of the game. These missions will allow you to unlock various cosmetic items (outfits, gold weapons) as well as unique vehicles:





Complete Guide to Mafia Definitive Edition Collectibles

In this last part of our Mafia: Definitive Edition guide, you will be able to discover everything related to collectibles available in the game. This Mafia Definitive Edition collectibles guide will show you the location of all the items: cigarette cards, magazines, comics and other postcards are indeed scattered around the map of Lost Heaven, and it will be necessary to search to find them all! A quest that is all the more difficult as some objects can only be picked up during very specific missions, which we will detail in this guide, with some tips to know to optimize your exploration:

Mafia Complete Solution Summary: Definitive Edition