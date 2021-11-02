Man with Covid-19 found dead on plane on arrival from Istanbul-Berlin flight

The mystery is for the moment total on the circumstances, but also on the exact causes of death.

Drama in the sky. A 51-year-old German was killed on Monday in a plane traveling between Istanbul and Berlin. The individual was found dead after landing, with all other passengers exiting the aircraft.

According to Le Dauphiné Libéré, which relays information from the Dutch news agency Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau, no unusual events were observed during the flight. When disembarking, however, the on-board staff noticed that one of the passengers, seated on the window side, was no longer moving.





Carrier of the coronavirus, the deceased was a “patient at risk”

Immediately called on the spot, help failed to revive the 50-year-old, who was traveling alone on board this aircraft from Turkey and bound for the German capital. The cause of death has not yet been identified.

During the usual examinations, the forensic pathologist, however, noted that the deceased was a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, responsible for Covid-19. Le Dauphiné Libéré does not give more details, but specifies that “according to the German media, the man was a patient at risk”.

