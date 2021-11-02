Mandatory vaccination: an epidemic of sick leave among New York firefighters

The functioning of the barracks is not upset for the moment. But an abnormally high number of New York firefighters have asked to be placed on sick leave in recent days, a “protest” against the mandatory vaccine deemed “inadmissible” Monday by their boss. A week ago, the firefighters were strongly represented during a demonstration against the vaccination obligation of employees of the city of New York, which had brought together several thousand people.

“Sick leave has increased and we know it’s a protest against this rule, it’s obvious,” New York fire chief Daniel Nigro said at a town hall press briefing at the first a day when the city’s 378,000 municipal employees risk having their pay suspended if they are not vaccinated.

According to Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, 9,000 employees were in this situation, while 12,000 requested medical or religious exemptions. He ensures that 91% of the city’s employees are vaccinated and that their number is increasing.

Vaccine mandates work. 91% of our City workforce has gotten vaccinated against # COVID19 and that number is still growing. Join us at City Hall for the latest updates. https://t.co/2NbL5df5Tn

– Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2021

But sick leave, which concerned 2,300 firefighters on Monday (out of a total of 17,000 members) according to their leader, are a way of getting around the penalty on the pay slip, he explained.

“Undermanned units”

“Usually 200 people come to the medical office every day, last week it was 700 a day. The majority of them are not vaccinated. This is totally unacceptable “, he added, while assuring that” no barracks are closed “. For its part, the main New York firefighters union denounces that firefighters have been “sent home” because they did not comply with the vaccination obligation.

“There are understaffed units. This shortage of personnel could end immediately if firefighters stopped being sick when they are not, ”conceded Daniel Nigro. The vaccination rate reached 80% on Sunday among the 17,000 firefighters in the city, against 60% on October 19, one of the lowest figures among the city services (96% in education, 84% in the police).