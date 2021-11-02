Many Saints Of Newark – A Tale of the Sopranos: Critic who sleeps with the fish

MAFIA BLUES

When The Sopranos ended in 2007 in a memorable final episode, nobody imagined review Tony soprano one day on the screen, even less after the death of the late James Gandolfini in 2013. With his impressive physique and unique expressiveness, the actor had embodied and carried the character on his broad shoulders for six seasons, achieving make this sociopathic gangster deeply endearing despite the atrocities he might say or commit in every episode.

This is probably what explains why Many Saints of Newark – A History of the Sopranos is a prequel and not a sequel. Aware that he had already said almost everything in his series around the character and that James Gandolfini and Tony Soprano remain inseparable from each other, David Chase preferred to reto come in the past for a story unpublished, which would also reveal what led young Tony to become the depressive Mafioso we know and adore.

Tony Soprano and Dickie Moltisanti

If he tells a story related to Soprano, the film does not retrace “the rise of the legend Tony Soprano” as claimed in the poster, but rather that of another character, mentioned in the series as a mentor to Tony and one of the great figures of the Soprano family at the time: Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli in the series) and step-uncle of young Tony, who has looked at him with admiration since he was a kid.

Upon learning about the gangster that is Dickie, his character and his doubts about his actions within the Mafia, which his father, “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti (Ray Liotta), leads with an iron fist, it becomes obvious – for anyone who watched The Soprano – to understand why and how he influenced his nephew. Dickie is the model by Tony, in every sense of the term, and the moral conflicts that inhabit the charismatic criminal in the film are the same ones that the New Jersey Mafia godfather will have years later in the series.

A feeling of déjà vu

These similarities between the two characters could possibly explain the influence Dickie had on his nephew, but especially point to the writing flaws and the lack of originality of the film. In a general way, Many Saints of Newark is based primarily on what the viewer may have seen in The Sopranos to develop his story and reveal himself unable to characterize most of its protagonists or even to exist as a separate work.

From the first minutes, the film refers to a crucial event in the life of the series and immediately confirms that it is aimed primarily, if not exclusively, at fans.

Bada Bing

THE FREEDOMS

Between betrayals, shenanigans, deceptions and bloody shootings, the screenplay could be that of any movie of the genre and resumes its archetypes, between homage, quotation and pale copy. The story is so simple and codified that anyone can follow it, but lack of depth at all points of view. The major interest of the film comes mainly from the links it forges with the series by reviewing certain events and places and emblematic characters of the Soprano that he brings back to the screen.

Some like Jon Berthal, Corey Stoll or Vera Farminga are excellent in the rejuvenated versions of Johnny Boy Soprano, Junior Corrado and Lidia Soprano while others, like young Paulie and Silvio of Billy Magnussen and John Magaro, graze the caricature of their elders and are only used to power the fan-service.

Junior and Livia

On the other hand, Michael Gandolfini is just perfect as young Tony. The resemblance to his father is as disturbing as it is striking. The facial expressions, good-naturedness and awkwardness of the Tony in the series are the same and bring a very special emotion when it appears.

The heartbreaking scene in which Lidia realizes her son’s unhappiness and tries to please him are those kinds of moments that regret that the screenplay written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner (writer on a few episodes) focused on Dickie rather than Tony’s relationship with his parents, which defined him as much as his uncle’s example, as the series has proven.

Tony’s other influence

At times, the film offers other inspired and striking passages, such as during a shot in the middle of the riots on a cover of a poem by Gil Scott-Heron or during a bloody settling of scores in a recruiting office of the ‘army.





The violence is brutal, sudden, and the staging of Alan Taylor (director of several episodes, awarded an Emmy for episode 18 of season 6, Good riddance) knows how to generate tension and bursts, but never manages to regain the darkness that characterized the series. The dull and milky photography contrasts with the more simple and realistic style and ends up accentuating the artificial aspect of the film.

Another feeling of déjà vu

With its split into two parts and its tale divided between Dickie Moltisanti and Harold McBrayer (grabbing Leslie Odom Jr.), a black gangster who wants to stop serving Italians to set up on his own, Many Saints of Newark clearly gives the impression of being a mix between two different films. On the one hand, the one on the Newark riots of 1967, which David Chase already wanted to achieve before the end of the series; and on the other, the prequel of the Sopranos to which it was attached to see the light of day.

Sadly, whether it’s the social background and racial tensions that fuel the war between African and Italian-American gangs or Dickie’s issues and his relationship with Tony, the rhythm and the narration are discordant and the film does not know how to manage its different plots. It is only when Many Saints of Newark takes up the torch of Soprano that it becomes more interesting and relevant.

Enemy brothers

AMERICAN GANGSTER

At the start of the first episode of the series, during his first therapy session with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), Tony confided in him that “the best was over“. Depressed, the New Jersey mafia godfather felt that the great era of the Italian-American underworld had long passed and that his father had had a better life, surrounded by people who shared and respected the same values ​​as him, no matter how morally questionable they were.

Many Saints of Newark takes us back to that time Tony glorified and clearly demonstrates that the image of the old Mafioso that he kept is only a myth and that the family members at the time were all bastards who betray and kill each other whenever they get the chance.

Family meeting

Contrary to Tony’s memory, gangsters are already portrayed as vestiges of the past, old-fashioned people who count their tickets by telling their anecdotes about Frank Sinitra as the city burns in riots and the Rolling Stones have invaded the radios.

While Paulie, Dickie and the others are still racketeering and illegal betting, Harold, realizing that he will never be able to rise in an organization run only by racist whites, approaches Frank Lucas. He represents the future of organized crime (and who broke the mafia’s monopoly on heroin trafficking in New York).

The beginning of a new era

Somehow, Many Saints of Newark recounts the end of the reign of the Italian Mafia in the United States and announces the death of the American dream shown by The Sopranos. This American dream which prompted Giussepina to marry a man as odious as Hollywood Dick Moltisanti, thinking he had a better life. If there is one thing to remember from the film, it is that you should not hope too much, because the reality is often very different from what you might expect.