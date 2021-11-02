MaPrimeRénov ‘: Thousands of French people are victims of late payments



MaPrimeRénov ‘offers French people assistance with energy renovation. (Pixabay / ri)

The MaPrimeRénov ‘device encounters many difficulties. Some households cannot obtain the premium to which they are entitled. Computer problems would delay payment. This would only concern 2% of cases according to the ANAH.

MaPrimeRénov ‘is presented as a success. But the device allowing individuals to finance the energy renovation of their homes is encountering many problems, according to information from RMC. Many people who have requested MaPrimeRénov ‘and who had taken all the necessary steps and carried out all the work are still awaiting their premium. However, this must intervene within 15 days. Some have been waiting for long months.





“We have the impression that things are not progressing and that it is almost done on purpose”



” We were entitled to 8,100 euros. On November 13, 2020, we presented the invoice, we wanted to join the RIB and it was bugged. It got stuck », Thus testifies a beneficiary to RMC. For her part, Laëtitia sees her payment pending because she cannot press the “Continue” button. “We must have sent between 25 and 30 emails and we have the impression that things are not moving forward and that it is almost done on purpose,” laments the listener.

The testimonies are numerous. A Facebook page entitled “MaPrimeRénov ‘the obstacle course” brings together those disappointed with the bonus. 16,000 people are members of this group on the social network. A petition was also signed by 11,000 people.

Only 2% of cases affected according to the ANAH



On the side of the National Housing Agency (ANAH), in charge of the device, we want to be reassuring. ” The 15 working days for a complete file, the promise is completely kept. If the file is complete and it encounters a technical difficulty, a computer problem, it takes more than 15 days. And these bugs represent about 2% of cases, or about 3,000 people », Explains to Alain Brossais, director of strategies and territorial relations at the ANAH.

The radio, which managed to reach advisers from the Faire Network responsible for referring individuals to MaPrimeRénov ‘, learned that 20% of cases encounter difficulties. It would be a strategy to discourage according to some advisers. Others speak of understaffing.