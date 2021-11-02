Masahiro Sakurai can’t imagine the future of Smash without him

Passing through Famitsu, Masahiro Sakurai could not escape the inevitable question about the future of Smash and the role he still intends to play after completing his “Ultimate” vision on Switch. If his first instinct is to repeat “impossible“Several times in a row, commercial logic ultimately leads him to declare that neither he nor Nintendo have yet decided on the procedure for the sequel.”However, I cannot say for sure that this is the end of Smash.“, he admits all the same without surprising many people.

After the colossal content of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in terms of characters, Masahiro Sakurai considers that it is not possible to realize another episode as well or even more provided. It would therefore be necessary to find another orientation, “at the risk of disappointing users“, he fears.





Masahiro Sakurai, 51, is however animated by a certainty: no question of passing the responsibility of the direction of a Smash to someone else. “I currently don’t see any way to produce Smash without me. Truth be told, I wish I could give this role to someone else and we’ve tried it before, but it didn’t work.“, he reveals.

Let us recall if necessary that the deductible Smash has appeared on all Nintendo platforms since its birth on Nintendo 64. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is still far from having finished its road, was approaching 25 million copies distributed worldwide as of June 30, 2021, which makes it the 3rd biggest success of the Switch after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.