Match: The defense at 3, its game system, its leaders, the progress of the project, Mbappé, etc., the complete conf ‘of Pochettino before Leipzig / PSG

Mauricio Pochettino was at a press conference on the eve of Leipzig / PSG and the Parisian coach spoke a lot about the collective of his team, both in terms of progress in relation to what he wants to achieve and in relation to the different systems of game. He also spoke of some players like Mbappé, Messi or Di Maria, as well as of his leaders.

Kylian has been performing very well for several weeks. Beyond his statistics, do you feel a new attitude, something even more radiant?

“No, I think Kylian is still fine. Maybe it has to do with the way I look at my players. I always see him well, he is good, always very motivated, with the desire to always help the team and to do its job. We know that performances can always be better from one match (“evening” in the text, editor’s note) to another but Kylian is always in a good predisposition. “

Today, who do you consider to be your trusted men, the leaders you rely on today?

“The first player a coach always leans on is his captain”

“In general, by our way of being, we have confidence in everyone and we think that each individual is important and must fulfill a mission, a role within the group. In order for the team to play in the best possible conditions, everyone must feel important. Obviously some will have more playing time than others and it makes sense because only eleven players can be lined up. But hey, it’s clear that the first player a coach always leans on is their captain.

Then he has to listen to the experienced players and also have a good relationship with the younger ones, those who may have less experience. But in the end, we expect a lot more from a coach in terms of management than in the past. Before, there was generally a kind of self-management of the group. Today, this is a point on which the technical staff must remain much more attentive. “

After the first leg against Leipzig, you recognized that there had been difficulties in the game. Tomorrow, is there a will to play well, to win with style?

“Every encounter has its difficulties. As coaches, we are always looking to improve and we are today in a phase of improvement. Earlier, Wijnaldum, who joined us this season, said that it takes an essential period of adaptation to know his teammates and meet the requirements of a new technical staff. We are in this process. I am obviously satisfied with the result (of the first leg) but it is sure that we will have another difficult match tomorrow. Leipzig is a physical team, which has good players, and which will not make it easy for us. “

What shape is your team in before this game?

“The team feels good, confident, in good condition. But we know the responsibility, the obligation which is ours: that of winning the match and of continuing this dynamic of improvement taking into account the conditions and the reality we live in, by adapting, by aiming for results but also a functioning. This is the current situation of the team. “

What is Messi’s condition? Will he be able to play against Bordeaux and go to the selection or is it a compromise?

“We hope for a positive development so that he returns to the group as soon as possible. But I don’t know more than that. “

Concerned about his knee, Messi will consult in Spain according to the Argentinian press https://t.co/R60EofZsCc #PSG – CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) November 2, 2021

After the match against Lille, Leonardo said “we are looking, the coach is looking”. Is it better to focus on a game project, an organization, a team, or look everywhere to find the right solution? Do you have to work on something specific to find automatic mechanisms or do you have to search all lines to find the right organization?





“(His assistant translates the question to him but he doesn’t understand the meaning) It’s very difficult, I don’t understand the essence of the question.

“The project, we have it, the ideas too, we know how to develop them, and we address the priorities at each stage of the project”

(An interpreter translates again without anyone being able to hear). Yes, that’s what we are in the process of … The project, we have it, the ideas too, we know how to develop them, and we address the priorities at each stage of the project. The process of building a team is always done in phases. I’m not going to go into the details of defining the process of building a team but we are working, prioritizing the most important areas at this point, at the point where we are now.

Things are very clear, the identity is clear, the philosophy is clear, the plan is clear. After that, it all depends on a bunch of other parameters on which we are progressing, even if it is difficult to see it. But it is obvious that we are in phase (with the plan, editor’s note). The results are good and the functioning, given the context and the ongoing adaptation process of the players, can only go on improving. I am satisfied with the phase we are in, even if football obviously demands victories and good performances quickly. We are looking for results but also for improving our collective and individual game. “

You went to three defenders in the first leg against Leipzig during the match and also against Lille on Friday. Is this a game plan that you plan to test from the start in the near future with PSG?

“I think the systems are baselines, lifeless patterns, where the characters are static. This is why we prefer to talk about animation. Please understand that in our game animation we often use a line of 3 or 4 or 2 or as Wijnaldum said, rotations in the middle to create numerical superiorities and avoid giving references to opponents. At times, we can find ourselves on alert at 2, 3, 2 + 2, with laterals higher or lower, stretching the game to the sides, with players transplanting inwards.

“The system really depends on the physiognomy of the match and the height of our block”

Football has a certain complicity in which our philosophy and our preferences are inscribed. And this game vision takes time to be able to bear fruit. As this is a fixed system, it is possible that we sometimes start with three central defenders. But I believe that the system really depends on the physiognomy of the match and the height of our block.

A very experienced coach, who trained me when I was young, told me that everything depends on the position of the block at a time T, when you take the picture with a drone. At the beginning, it is such a disposition but the tactical patterns change very quickly. It is this flexibility that we are looking for with a team as talented as PSG. We hope to achieve it as soon as possible, we just have to keep working in this direction, in this quest. “

There is a lot of talk about Messi Neymar Mbappe in front. Di Maria returns to the Champions League tomorrow. What do you expect from him tomorrow and how do you see his role within the group?

“I think that all the players are important, especially since you mention the stars, who have a great weight in the world of football. In a team, it is important to have a balance and Angel obviously brings his qualities and his experience to the club where he has been for years and which he knows very well. It’s always a good thing to be able to count on players like Angel in the squad. But I repeat, all teams need balance, to be able to find in all phases of the game this ability to get involved together.

That’s why I often say that the most important is the collective. When the collective works perfectly, individuals can stand out much more easily, given the talent at our disposal. We will continue to seek that right balance that we need so that individual talents can shine even more. “