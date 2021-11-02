Media: Canal + buries its Ligue 1 poster between PSG and Nice

As if the “historical broadcaster” made the deliberate choice to underexpose L1. This Tuesday, the encrypted channel, requested, did not comment on this astonishing programming of PSG-Nice. But two weeks ago, when we were already surprised to see the French Championship “mistreated”, a source close to the management clearly indicated: “Canal voluntarily reduces the exposure of Ligue 1 to reduce its dependence. But what allows him to do that is the return of the Champions League on the channel. Without this, it would have been difficult for her to do without her main Ligue 1 poster on her Premium channel. “ Suffice to say that this desire to relegate the L1 to the background is probably not about to stop.