Media: Canal + buries its Ligue 1 poster between PSG and Nice

Between Canal + and Ligue 1, the war is far from over. In the judicial field, several proceedings are underway before the Paris Court of Appeal after decisions unfavorable to the encrypted channel rendered by the commercial court, the Competition Authority or the tribunal de grande instance.
And on that of the programming of the matches, it does not go much better, Canal + taking great care, since the start of the season, to make the LFP pay for having preferred Amazon to take over the prizes (80% of the Championship) abandoned by Mediapro last winter.
“Canal voluntarily reduces the exposure of Ligue 1 to reduce its dependence”
Latest proof to date: the choice made by Canal + for the 16th day of L1, communicated this Tuesday by the LFP: PSG-Nice, the ideal poster between the first and the second of the Championship, which is not broadcast on Canal + Premium, as it might seem logical. Not even on Canal + Sport (Rennes-Lille was chosen), but relegated to Canal + Décalé, the antenna which generally has the fewest audiences of the three.
As if the “historical broadcaster” made the deliberate choice to underexpose L1. This Tuesday, the encrypted channel, requested, did not comment on this astonishing programming of PSG-Nice. But two weeks ago, when we were already surprised to see the French Championship “mistreated”, a source close to the management clearly indicated: “Canal voluntarily reduces the exposure of Ligue 1 to reduce its dependence. But what allows him to do that is the return of the Champions League on the channel. Without this, it would have been difficult for her to do without her main Ligue 1 poster on her Premium channel. “ Suffice to say that this desire to relegate the L1 to the background is probably not about to stop.