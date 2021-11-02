More

    Meghan Markle: her discreet and very generous gesture for 21 volunteers

    It’s a great initiative that was made by Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex did not hesitate to help volunteers at a charity. This donation is part of his efforts to obtain additional rights for Americans.

    Meghan Markle continues to fight for the rights of Americans. This time it was in a very discreet way that she tried to help every volunteer of a charity in theeur offering a Starbucks coffee brand gift card valued at $ 25 to help them keep fit. It was Paid Leave US communications director Neil Sroka who shared the good news on his Twitter account: “The Duchess of Sussex bought everyone a few cups of coffee while we were working overtime. Incredibly classy … and necessary. Truly honored to know that she is supporting us”, he wrote in his tweet.

    This initiative is part of the fight for certain rights, to which the Americans do not have access. Last October, Meghan Markle appealed to the US Congress to request guaranteed parental leave for all Americans : “I am not elected nor a politician. I am, like many, a committed citizen and a mother. In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like all parents, we were very happy. parents, we were overwhelmed. Like fewer parents, we weren’t faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending those critical first months with our baby or going back to work “, she confided.

    Meghan Markle is committed to the Americans

    While the British royal family must remain apolitical, Meghan Markle really wished commit to obtaining this parental leave who should be “a right at the national level instead of a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place or those who live in the few states where a leave program exists.” Indeed, the United States is one of the only Western countries not to guarantee parental leave: “I know how charged things can – and have – become politically charged. But it’s not about right or left. It’s about what’s right or wrong.”

