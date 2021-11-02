melting ice, fishing, tourism … “Everything is changing around us”, notes an Inuit

250 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, the landscape changes as the climate warms, as in the town of Ilulissat, at the foot of the ice cap which covers 80% of Greenland. Here, the glacier has been studied for 250 years by scientists because it is one of the most active on the planet. It advances 40 meters per day.

It is also melting, at an alarming rate, and with it the pack ice which normally covers coastal areas in winter. Ole was born on the other side of the bay of Ilulissat, in a small Inuit village. “When I was a child, we crossed the bay by dog ​​sled and we arrived in my village just opposite, he remembers. But now we can no longer because the ice has completely disappeared. We have to go by boat or helicopter. ”

“Before, climate change, we saw it on television. It was about Russia, Alaska and we thought we would be spared, explains this resident. Today, we are in the middle of it. We can see that everything is changing around us. The snow comes late, our lakes freeze too slowly. Or when it freezes the layer of ice is only 20 centimeters, when it should be 50 or 60 centimeters “, he notes.







The fjord and the glacier of Ilulissat, classified world heritage of humanity in 2004 Credit: RTL / Émilie Baujard

“The permafrost is melting too quickly”





The Ilulissat glacier has been melting inexorably for years Credit: RTL / Émilie Baujard

This year, Ole is worried because it has only snowed one day since September. This is unusual. The temperatures are also too mild and this changes the entire ecosystem of Greenland and in particular permafrost, these permanently frozen soils.

“You see a lot of changes in the city. The ground is slipping under our feet, the roads are sagging. In some villages, the soils move because the permafrost is melting too quickly in some places. It’s dangerous. Some houses are not more habitable, they will have to be destroyed because the ground melts. ” Many residents speak of 2003 as a turning point. That summer, the glacier retreated 25 kilometers inland. Never seen.

Fewer and fewer sled dogs







Fleming and his wife have 29 sled dogs in Ilulissat, West Greenland, 350 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. Credit: RTL

How did the inhabitants adapt to these climate changes? Flemming is a police officer, but he also breeds 29 sled dogs.

He uses them to transport tourists and to go hunting. Everyone here in Greenland is a hunter. It is an ancestral way of life. In winter, the Inuit go out by dog ​​sled to fish under the ice and hunt seals.

As the ice melts, dogs have less and less use. “When I arrived in 1998, there were 5,000 dogs here in Ilulissat. Today there are 2 to 3,000 left,” says Flemming. “With the development of snowmobiles and global warming, people need dogs less and the winter season is getting shorter and shorter. And then you have to take care of the animals all summer, feed them, it becomes very expensive. “

A boon for fishermen







Kadelaq has been a fisherman for 30 years in Disko Bay (Greenland). With global warming, he can now take his boat out and fish all year round. Credit: RTL / Émilie Baujard

Credits: RTL / Émilie Baujard The water in Disko Bay no longer freezes during the winter. Only icebergs (which broke off from the glacier) float in the bay. This allows fishermen to go out all year round.

On the other hand, global warming is rather positive for the fishermen of Ilulissat. Here, this sector represents 95% of economic activity. So the milder climate is a boon for Kadelaq, a fisherman for 30 years. “Now we can get out the boats and fish all year round because the water is no longer frozen and it is less cold,” he says.

“So it’s easier for us. Before then, we used to fish with the dogs under the ice. But now there’s no ice at all. It’s better for us, we catch longer and more fish. “adds Kadelaq, who also catches more and more Atlantic cod. A fish he never saw in the icy waters of the fjord but which today arrives following warm currents.

Greenland opens up to tourism

It’s easier and easier to come and there is also this desire to see the warming. Andres is the manager of a hotel built in 2004 in Ilulissat. “Tourists come to see with their own eyes what they have been hearing for 10 or 15 years about the climate. And I think that by realizing the warming here, they will go home and say to themselves: ‘ok climate change is a reality, we have to do something to change our lifestyles. ‘”

It’s urgent : melting ice in Greenland is raising the planet’s sea levels, which have already risen by more than 20 centimeters in a century.

