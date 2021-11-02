memory leak and big crash with the last update

Updating to macOS Monterey does not go as expected for Mac users.

Windows does not have a monopoly on problematic updates. Many Internet users complain about several problems with macOS Monterey, sometimes just annoying and sometimes more serious.

Control Center occupies 26 GB of RAM ?!

MacOS Monterey initially seems to have the right to a nice memory leak. This term means that a process or application begins to swallow much more RAM than it should need. Users will then see a message from macOS warning them that they will soon be running out of RAM.

So glad I got 64GB of memory on my new Mac so I can use 26GB of it for control center… Wait… what. pic.twitter.com/inCOPaii1o – Gregory McFadden (@GregoryMcFadden) October 28, 2021

Gregory McFadden, for example, noticed that the Control Center occupied 26.5 GB of RAM on his machine, four times the amount occupied by Final Cut Pro. But Control Center is not always the problematic application. Sometimes this is Firefox, or other installed applications. Considering the number of messages pointing to a problem on Twitter or Reddit, it is clear that this is a fairly widespread bug that Apple is going to have to address quickly.





Macs crashed with the update?

The second problem is already more worrying: updating Monterey would make some Macs inoperable. Users who have made the update would not be able to turn on their machine altogether. The problem seems to be with older generation Macs. Users of iMac, MacBook Air or older MacBook Pros seem to be experiencing the problem. Machines using an Apple M1, M1 Pro or M1 Max processor seem to save.

@Apple So, installing #macOSMonterey literally killed my 2020 16in #MacBookPro . No boot. No nothing. Dead. 18mo old… How long is it supposed to work these days? 🙁

Guys, update at your own risks… – Freddy Mini (@freddymini) October 26, 2021

2019 #Apple #MacbookPro bricked again, second time in two years. Wow. Ports continue to stop working, not allowing charging, which bricks this. Can’t reset SMC because there’s no power going in. What else could help me determine I bought a lemon ??? #applesupport @AppleSupport – Daniel Lin (@itsDannyLin) October 27, 2021

We hope that Apple will offer a minor update very soon to correct this problem.