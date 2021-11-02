Mercato: a Lille native begs Létang to let him go

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: The Great Danes Europa League course

This sometimes happens in clubs. That doesn’t necessarily give home-trained players a chance. This is the case of LOSC midfielder Cheikh Niasse (21), former captain of U17 and U19, who is unable to get playing time in the first team. This season ? Five short minutes at the end of the match against Reims (2-1), at the end of September, under the orders of Jocelyn Gourvennec.

As we learn from the regional daily, La Voix du Nord, Niasse has therefore decided to write to President Olivier Létang asking him to be released. History of being able to show, but far from Lille, what it is worth. A letter published in the columns of the daily.

“With a lot of bitterness, I come by this mail to ask for my departure from my training club. I have no future at LOSC and no prospect for me is emerging in your project to which I wish the greatest success. I respect all your sporting decisions concerning me, certainly motivated by the insufficiency of my qualities. Perhaps the technical staff thinks that I am not yet ready, which I can also understand. However after a long reflection on my sporting situation, I beg you to follow up on any transfer concerning me in the next transfer window of January 2022. I officially ask you to leave the club. “



