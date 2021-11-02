Mercato: a protégé of Sampaoli sends a strong message to Longoria for the summer of 2022

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the figures of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching career

Unknown to many OM supporters before his arrival this summer, Cengiz Ünder is making a name for himself on the Canebière. Already inspired during the summer preparation and then in the Europa League, the 24-year-old winger makes a series of appearances in his new colors and even allowed OM to win yesterday in Clermont with a nice curled shot (1-0 ).

In total, the little protégé of Jorge Sampaoli has already played 13 games for 5 goals scored. What to lift his purchase option at the end of the season? The person concerned would like to register for the long term at OM.

“I’m happy at the moment, everything is going well. (…) I feel very good here. Since my arrival, I feel in my place. I hope it will last for many years… ”said the player trained at Altinordu FK. According to Foot Mercato, if OM remains in Ligue 1, the option to buy Ünder would be automatic.

.@emersonpalmieri is for the second time this season in the team of the week of the newspaper L’Équipe pic.twitter.com/yg1ig4GS7L

– OL + (@OL__Plus) October 31, 2021