Mercato: Emery on his way to Newcastle – football

In search of a replacement Steve Bruce to launch his pharaminous project, Newcastle chose Unai Emery. The English club hope to recover the coach of Villarreal for the next match against Brighton.

Emery gets closer to the Magpies.

Bought by a Saudi investment fund, last month, Newcastle will quickly have to recover. After 10 days, the club from the north of England is showing a mediocre 19th place in the Premier League without the slightest victory on the clock. A much sought-after first success to launch the Magpies season which could be obtained by Unai Emery.

Emery, the number one choice

Indeed, the British press affirms with certainty that the Spanish manager is indeed the number one favorite to take over from Steve Bruce. After reflection, the leaders of the Toons felt that the ex-technician of Paris Saint-Germain had the stature necessary to carry out this XXL project for its beginnings, much more than Eddie Howe, the other name who retained the attention of investors.





The latter also hope to count on the Basque … from this Saturday against Brighton. For this, they will have to find common ground with Villarreal, where Emery officiates, in order to close the case during the week. According to The Telegraph, Newcastle will have to compensate the Spanish club, recent winner of the Europa League, up to 6 million euros, to buy the last 18 months of the 49-year-old’s contract.

Save Newcastle from relgation

While he is barely regaining the heights of La Liga, since the yellow submarine is only 13th after 11 games, Emery could therefore have another chance to be the head of a very ambitious project after that in Paris. Passed by Arsenal between 2018 and 2019, the Iberian manager will first have to save Newcastle. Before most likely having a very heavy envelope to build a five-star staff in the coming months.

