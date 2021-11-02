Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Laporta, Piqué… Messi sees red after his departure from FC Barcelona!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on November 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by Th.B.

While he opened the door to a return to FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi would not have digested his departure and the words of his former president Joan Laporta towards him. The new offensive star of PSG would also not have appreciated the position of Gerard Pique on the issue of his farewell and the lack of overall support within the Blaugrana locker room.

On August 5, one day after his return from vacation in Ibiza where he had met his future teammates at the PSG Leandro Paredes, Neymar, Angel Di Maria or Marco Verratti, the FC Barcelona formalized the departure of Lionel Messi. The reason ? The inability of the club culé to assume a salary even divided by two of the six-fold Golden Ball, the Barça going through a more than delicate financial past. Afterwards, Joan Laporta let it be known in the press that he expected at a stage of negotiations that Lionel Messi agrees to play for free for his favorite club, namely FC Barcelona. A message that was not appreciated at all by the former captain of the Barça and current number 30 of the PSG. “The truth is, as I explained on the way out, I did everything I could to stay, at no time was I asked to play for free. I was asked to reduce my salary by fifty percent and I did so without any problem. We were able to help the club more. My wish and that of my family was to stay in Barcelona. No one has asked me to play for free but at the same time it seems to me that the words the president has spoken are irrelevant. They hurt me because I think he doesn’t need to say that ”. told Lionel Messi during an interview with SPORT Monday. And the scars would not have healed to this day …





After Laporta, Messi would have been injured by the attitude of his ex-teammates at Barça and Pique!

It is indeed the information that Lluís Mascaró decided to communicate during a video interview with The Porteria. Journalist who met Lionel Messi in Paris as part of the said interview for SPORT , Mascaró claimed to have exchanged with a Lionel Messi deeply hurt by the attitude of Joan Laporta and the remarks made with regard to the new offensive star of the PSG regarding the option to play for free for the FC Barcelona. In addition, the last Ballon d’Or to date would have absolutely not understood and seen coming his departure from the Barça which was a huge surprise to him. Relations between the president Joan Laporta and Messi would have been considerably deteriorated by this episode and Lionel Messi would not only have a dispute with the boss of the FC Barcelona.