Messi cold with a Barça captain, the dream of return takes lead in the wing

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

The name of Lionel Messi suddenly returned to the center of Barça news yesterday, on the occasion of the big interview given by the Pulga to the Catalan daily Sport. Confiding on all hot topics, the former Barcelona number 10 settled his accounts with Barça, while confident that his debut in Paris could have been difficult on a personal level, especially the first weeks with life at the hotel. .

A publicly entrusted blues which obviously makes people talk in Spain. To the point that the director of the daily Sport, to whom Messi granted the interview, now ensures that “Messi dreams of a return to Barcelona”. According to him, the Pulga will find it difficult to be happy on the side of Paris.

? “MESSI está SOÑANDO con REGRESAR a BARCELONA” ? “Se ha dado cuenta de que en PARÍS, DIFÍCILMENTE, será FELIZ”@LluisMascaro, Director of Sport, #ChiringuitoMessi pic.twitter.com/CMaWKjSAro – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 2, 2021

Will Messi therefore be tempted to return to Barcelona quickly? Not certain in view of the tensions which seem to animate his relationship with a certain … Gerard Piqué. While the defender reportedly told his president that “nothing would happen” if Messi left the club according to reports, journalists also note that Messi was careful never to mention Pique’s name when he spoke of the current forces Barça, or even the players with whom he was in contact …

⚠️? ￰ ﾟ ﾔ ﾴ Cuenta @LluisMascaro in @RadioestadioN that Messi sabe that Pique the dijo has Laporta that if se iba Messi no pasaba nada #fcblive pic.twitter.com/DqRkW4u2sq

– Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) November 1, 2021

Hace a par of semanas, Albert Masnou escribía esto sobre Piqué. Hoy, Messi no le cita cuando habla de los jugadores del Barça con los que mantiene el contacto. Creo que es bastante evidente que algo se ha roto between Leo and Gerard. ¿Lo contarán algún día? #fcblive pic.twitter.com/XBL8Pkh0ic – Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) November 1, 2021