    Messi cold with a Barça captain, the dream of return takes lead in the wing

    The name of Lionel Messi suddenly returned to the center of Barça news yesterday, on the occasion of the big interview given by the Pulga to the Catalan daily Sport. Confiding on all hot topics, the former Barcelona number 10 settled his accounts with Barça, while confident that his debut in Paris could have been difficult on a personal level, especially the first weeks with life at the hotel. .

    A publicly entrusted blues which obviously makes people talk in Spain. To the point that the director of the daily Sport, to whom Messi granted the interview, now ensures that “Messi dreams of a return to Barcelona”. According to him, the Pulga will find it difficult to be happy on the side of Paris.

    Will Messi therefore be tempted to return to Barcelona quickly? Not certain in view of the tensions which seem to animate his relationship with a certain … Gerard Piqué. While the defender reportedly told his president that “nothing would happen” if Messi left the club according to reports, journalists also note that Messi was careful never to mention Pique’s name when he spoke of the current forces Barça, or even the players with whom he was in contact …

    to summarize

    Lionel Messi, who left Barca this summer to join PSG, woke up the Catalans with his interview. While some rumors evoke tensions in recent hours, especially with a certain Gerard Piqué, whose importance is great in Barcelona.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

