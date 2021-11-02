MGG Equipment: The benchmark brand for gamers is changing its name!

A key player in the Esport scene for over a decade, MGG launched Millenium Equipment, its brand of gaming products in 2018. A name that has become synonymous with quality for all players and which is changing today for MGG Equipment!

New name, same quality! This is MGG Equipment’s promise with this change which goes hand in hand with a revised graphic identity and a brand new website. Here you will find the entire range of MGG products, from computers with muscular configurations to peripherals such as mice or keyboards, including gaming monitors. Among the latest novelties, the release of a recent computer equipped with the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics card!

A machine that reflects the MGG Equipment philosophy: meeting the expectations of all players with reliable and efficient products. To achieve this goal, the brand thinks, develops, and tests its creations in collaboration with experts and recognized members of the Esport community (Gen1us, ImSoFresh, Mathox …). Partnerships with pioneering companies such as Intel or Nvidia also allow MGG Equipment to offer products equipped with the latest technologies on the market!





For players in search of power, without compromise, the MGG Equipment range includes in particular the PC MM2 mini Shaco, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics card. Perfect components for 4K! On the laptop side, don’t miss the ML3, developed in collaboration with Intel. With its 9th generation Intel Core i7 9750H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q, this machine combines portability and performance!

Where can you find MGG Equipment products? In addition to its brand new website accessible via the link below, the brand has partnered with the world’s largest distributors. In France, you can find your future gaming equipment at Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, Amazon, LDLC, Rue du Commerce, Cdiscount, Leclerc or even Carrefour! So don’t wait any longer, with this new name, MGG Equipment guarantees you equipment that is always more efficient, reliable and affordable !

Discover the MGG Equipment range now!