More

    MGG Equipment: The benchmark brand for gamers is changing its name!

    Technology


    Hardware news MGG Equipment: The benchmark brand for gamers is changing its name!

    A key player in the Esport scene for over a decade, MGG launched Millenium Equipment, its brand of gaming products in 2018. A name that has become synonymous with quality for all players and which is changing today for MGG Equipment!

    MGG Equipment: The benchmark brand for gamers is changing its name!

    New name, same quality! This is MGG Equipment’s promise with this change which goes hand in hand with a revised graphic identity and a brand new website. Here you will find the entire range of MGG products, from computers with muscular configurations to peripherals such as mice or keyboards, including gaming monitors. Among the latest novelties, the release of a recent computer equipped with the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics card!

    A machine that reflects the MGG Equipment philosophy: meeting the expectations of all players with reliable and efficient products. To achieve this goal, the brand thinks, develops, and tests its creations in collaboration with experts and recognized members of the Esport community (Gen1us, ImSoFresh, Mathox …). Partnerships with pioneering companies such as Intel or Nvidia also allow MGG Equipment to offer products equipped with the latest technologies on the market!


    MGG Equipment: The benchmark brand for gamers is changing its name!

    For players in search of power, without compromise, the MGG Equipment range includes in particular the PC MM2 mini Shaco, equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics card. Perfect components for 4K! On the laptop side, don’t miss the ML3, developed in collaboration with Intel. With its 9th generation Intel Core i7 9750H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Max-Q, this machine combines portability and performance!

    MGG Equipment: The benchmark brand for gamers is changing its name!

    Where can you find MGG Equipment products? In addition to its brand new website accessible via the link below, the brand has partnered with the world’s largest distributors. In France, you can find your future gaming equipment at Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, Amazon, LDLC, Rue du Commerce, Cdiscount, Leclerc or even Carrefour! So don’t wait any longer, with this new name, MGG Equipment guarantees you equipment that is always more efficient, reliable and affordable !

    Discover the MGG Equipment range now!

    Profile of MGGEquipment, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through MGGEquipment, Jeuxvideo.com Contributor

    MP


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleHorseback riding will no longer be a test of the modern pentathlon
    Next articleGuillaume Canet disappointed by the continuation of Small handkerchiefs and one of its actors

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC