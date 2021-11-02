Michael Jones married to Marion, 40 years younger than him: “I have never been so happy”

September 30, Michael jones released his autobiography baptized My Most Beautiful Chances, whose preface is signed by the pen of a certain Jean-Jacques Goldman. If the two former stage partners have the common point of celebrating their birthdays a few months apart, they also have a major difference: one is retired, Jean-Jacques Goldman, the other in activity. Michael Jones is worn by his wife Marion, who accompanies him in his projects.

As part of the promotion of his book, the Franco-Welsh guitarist who will be 70 years old next January received The Parisian at his home, near Lyon. “When he welcomes us to this former toy company, it is without a press officer and without manner. But with Marion, his wife, who has just celebrated her 30th birthday. IThey met in 2013 at a festival where she was general manager, have worked together since and got married last year“, reports The Parisian.

According to Michael Jones, happiness had never occupied such a place in his life, and his wife Marion is not for nothing. “Since my mother died ten years ago, I try to love better, he confides in his book. My daughters (he has three), my wife. I was never happy like I am now.“Michael Jones is the father of three girls, of whom nothing is known except their first names: Jennifer, Johanna and Sarah.





With Marion, the guitarist has built a cozy little nest, where music holds an essential place. “This is the first time that I have had a studio of this quality with my instruments close at hand and a kitchen for musicians. We built and furnished everything with Marion during confinement, explains the musician. In the evening, rather than watching a series on TV, we go up to our great playroom. Marion sings, writes, composes, plays guitar, violin, banjo and has just released her first mini album under the name Mary Cooper.“

His “first child” with Marion

With his wife, Michael Jones created a show on YouTube, their “first child“he calls her. Jam (Jam) has for principle to welcome a personality of the song and a conductor, for an exchange at home, at Michael Jones and Marion.

But there is a long-standing project that Michael Jones has decided to abandon, like Jean-Jacques Goldman before him: the Enfoirés. “I stopped the Enfoirés but not the Restos du Coeur. I didn’t have as much fun at Les Enfoirés anymore, because it’s a very tiring exercise and I’m less comfortable with today’s music. But next January, I will commit myself differently by doing an acoustic tour in the local branches of the Restos du Coeur, for the beneficiaries and the volunteers. If other artists want to accompany me, they are welcome“, he hopes.