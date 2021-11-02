Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter referred to Swiss justice

The case of the suspicious payment of 2 million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros) to Michel Platini by Sepp Blatter, ex-FIFA president, should lead, as expected, to a trial of the two men in Switzerland. As indicated on October 6 by Le Monde, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Swiss Confederation (MPC, prosecution) notified the two former leaders last August that it intended to file an indictment against them. This Tuesday, the prosecution confirmed their indictment for several offenses including fraud. It is now up to the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona to validate this indictment and decide on the holding of a trial.