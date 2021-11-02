Michel Platini and Sepp Blatter referred to Swiss justice

The case of the suspicious payment of 2 million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros) to Michel Platini by Sepp Blatter, ex-FIFA president, should lead, as expected, to a trial of the two men in Switzerland. As indicated on October 6 by Le Monde, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Swiss Confederation (MPC, prosecution) notified the two former leaders last August that it intended to file an indictment against them. This Tuesday, the prosecution confirmed their indictment for several offenses including fraud. It is now up to the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona to validate this indictment and decide on the holding of a trial.
This case concerns the controversial payment of 2 million Swiss francs (€ 1.8 million) from Haut-Valaisan (85) to the French (66), then president of UEFA, in early 2011. A sum paid “Allegedly for work carried out between January 1999 and June 2002” by Platini, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
The criminal proceedings against Blatter are being conducted for “suspicion of fraud”, “breach of trust”, “dishonest management” and “forgery of titles”. As for Platini, he has been prosecuted since last year for “suspicion of fraud”, “participation in breach of trust”, “participation in unfair management” and “forgery in the titles”.
The Lorrainer has always ensured that the money paid by Blatter was owed to him as part of his duties as a former sports advisor. Previously requested, Platini explained that this payment corresponded to “A remainder of salary owed by FIFA” For his work ; a version that did not convince the Swiss prosecution.