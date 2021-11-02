Michou declares his feelings to Elsa Blois and takes a rake… “For me it’s just dance!”

This new season of Dance with the stars is full of surprises! We would not necessarily have thought that Michou would go so far in the adventure and yet he is still in the competition against Bilal Hassani but also Tayc who pull their pins out of the game. The young youtubeur shares this adventure with Elsa Blois and many Internet users suspect a romance between them, even if the dancer is already in a relationship with a certain Adrien outside of the game show. Sunday, October 31, 2021, Michou tried to please his fans by declaring his love for the young woman.

“I feel stuff for you”





It was during the ZEvent, the charity event organized this weekend and bringing together many streamers to raise money for the association Action contre la Faim, that the 20-year-old YouTuber opened his heart … at the request of his Internet users . Indeed, he received the challenge to call Elsa and tell her about his feelings. Neither one nor two, he did it and it goes like this: “I realized that by taking the distance, it’s complicated to be far from you. In the dance, I feel things for you ”. The young woman laughed at first before answering her “What bullshit you are telling me!” “Faced with the surprise of his dance partner, Michou added” No, but it’s the truth. I think I have feelings! I’ve never felt that way for a girl ”. Elsa preferred to stop the (false) declaration of the youtubeur “No, but we dance what!” For me it’s just dance! You made me some floppy disks but this one is not bad! “Taking Internet users to witness, Michou said” It’s just dance, at least now you know it! Correctly, he called Elsa back to admit it was just a joke. And it seems that the dancer did not really appreciate the joke since she let him know by insisting that “It is not good to play with my nerves like that” and to conclude “I am you. admit that, suddenly, I’m a little disappointed ”. Business to follow?

Kahina Boudjidj