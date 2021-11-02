Morbius: The new trailer in VOST + YOUR OPINION!

The release of Eternals approaching, Sony Pictures has just unsheathed the new trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home , Morbius ! Creating interest in a film about a (very) secondary supervillain from Spider-Man mythology is a real challenge … but after seeing these images, no doubt that fans of Jared Leto and vampires will be there. -you (that’s already a lot of people). So will Sony’s Spider-Man Universe find another success after Venom ? Would you like to see the Living Vampire interact with the Spider-Man? Should we already prepare for a spin-off on Black Cat and the Rhino (see the front page of Daily Bugle)? And above all, what do you think of this trailer? Your keyboards !

Discover for the first time in cinema, Doctor Michael Morbius (played by Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto), enigmatic anti-hero and one of the most captivating and tortured characters in the Marvel universe. Seriously suffering from a rare blood disease, and determined to save all the victims of this pathology, Dr. Morbius takes a desperate gamble. But what at first glance seems successful quickly turns out to be a potentially more serious cure than the disease …





Morbius is made by Daniel Espinosa and released in France on January 26, 2022, with Jared leto (Michael Morbius), Matt smith (Loxias Crown), Adria Arjona (Martine Bancroft), Jared harris (the Mentor), Al Madrigal (Alberto Rodriguez), Tyrese Gibson (Simon Stroud) and Lenora Crichlow (Maria Russo).