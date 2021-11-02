more autonomy for the same price

New evolution for the Model 3 range, and more specifically the entry-level model. This variant abandons the Standard Plus designation to become more simply “Model 3”. Above all, it gains in autonomy.

The most accessible Tesla is now announced with a range of 491 km, against 448 km previously. That is a gain of 43 km, almost 10%. The best is that this improvement is done without price increases.

The car is therefore always displayed from € 43,800, without taking the bonus into account. And until the end of June 2022, instead of the end of December 2021, the bonus on this model is € 6,000. This therefore gives a price of € 37,800.





As a reminder, the price of the “base” Model 3 had dropped from € 7,000 at the start of the year. Faced with the arrival of new competition from the Germans, Tesla had set the record straight in terms of price / autonomy ratio. And the manufacturer is therefore driving the point home at the end of the year.

The access version will however be a little less efficient, since the 0 to 100 km / h is now announced in 6.1 seconds instead of 5.6 seconds. Which is still a great value! For this new variant, deliveries are announced from February 2022.