More megapixels means better photos: true or false?

On the one hand, there are those who swear by the 100 megapixels of the Fujifilm GFX 100S, on the other, those who praise the 12 Mpix of the Sony Alpha A7S Mark III. And then there are those who claim that more megapixels are better in a smartphone and those who claim that in fact, the images are worse because there is more digital noise. A horde of opinions that hides a more complex reality.

When it comes to cameras, it’s all a question of use… and optics. A 61 Mpix camera like the Alpha A7R Mark IV is of little interest if you stick with poor optics. It is therefore necessary to already agree to use quality optics. Then to define needs: the 100 Mpix of the GFX 100 and GFX 100s are magnificent, but the camera is less comfortable than other cameras less defined in low light, and the autofocus and the burst are not at top. On the other hand, Sony’s A7S Mark III can almost see in the dark, but its 12 Mpix is ​​not suitable for fierce cropping or very large prints. Everything here is a matter of need, and that’s why 24/26 Mpix “in-between” definitions are the norm.





As for smartphones, we are starting to reach a consensus: more pixels is better… when we reduce the size of the images. Let’s explain: almost all of the high-end smartphones that we tested in our top 10 of the best cameras produce 12 Mpix images. But the basic definition of the sensors varies: 12 Mpix, 48 Mpix or even 108 Mpix. What differs is the approach: while Apple starts with 12 Mpix sensors with larger photodiodes, competing sensors offer x4 to x9 more photodiodes to then average these pixels and produce images. 12 Mpix finals.

After years of competition, we can finally say that this approach is better, whether in image sharpness or digital noise reduction. Finally, only when we talk about the crème de la crème of sensors, because there are several 48 Mpix sensor models at both Sony and Samsung (the two sensor giants) which do not all give the same results (different sizes, etc.). We told you, the reality is complex!

But basically, on cameras, the definition of sensors is now only to be discriminated according to your uses. And on high-end smartphones, it is generally the most defined sensors that produce the most beautiful images… of 12 megapixels!