More than 6,600 people for the 1st day of the reopening of Thailand

Thailand received more than 6,600 travelers on Day 1 of the country’s reopening to international tourism on November 1.

On Monday, November 1, 61 commercial flights landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with just over 3,000 passengers and 3,613 at other international airports.

Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said the majority of flights originated in Europe.

Of the more than 3,000 travelers who arrived on Monday, around 2,300 were foreign tourists, with the remainder returning Thais.

Mr Kittipong said that while he is pleased with the progress of the reopening, some congestion has been reported at checkpoints, where passengers’ vaccination documents are checked before they are allowed to pass. .

Documents will now be verified using a QR code provided as part of the Thailand Pass system which is in place at all airports.

According to estimates from the Ministry of Transport, around 3,260 international flights will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport this month, carrying 135,407 passengers, while 3,241 international flights will depart with 135,122 passengers.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said by Friday, 27 airlines will have flown to and from Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai airports, with 15,230 passengers from 26 countries. .





Make all visitors feel welcome

“The first day of welcoming visitors was marked by a lively atmosphere,” the spokesperson said, adding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland , was also kept informed of the reopening of the country.

The prime minister called on Thais to make all visitors feel welcome, and on all business operators to take precautions against Covid-19 so that the entire country can benefit from the reopening, Mr. Thanakorn.

The first flight that arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport under the new rules was All Nippon Airways flight NH805 from Tokyo, with 11 foreigners and 32 Thais on board.





It was followed by Thai Airways International flight TG931 from Paris, which landed around 6 a.m.

Passengers had to undergo a strict Covid-19 check upon arrival at the airport, which was carried out by airport staff in PPE suits.

Among those who arrived on the first day of Thailand’s reopening to vaccinated visitors were a family of four from Frankfurt, who told the Bangkok Post they were delighted to return to Thailand after two years.

“I love the people and the culture here,” said the father, who said his family took about two hours to get through the airport.

Another German couple arrived for their honeymoon in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

Asked about the pandemic situation in Thailand, the husband explained that he and his wife felt safe traveling to Thailand as the screening process was strict from the start.

For the trip to the hotel, only three passengers were allowed in a van – or one in a taxi – with the exception of families, all these trips being organized by the hotels, he said.





A gentle reopening

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said he was confident the reopening will be smooth and easing restrictions on the virus will boost visitors’ confidence.

In the past nine months, the number of foreign arrivals has not exceeded 100,000, but after reopening that number is expected to increase in the last two months of the year, the governor said.

Aswin added that the Thai Chamber of Commerce has also asked the town hall to consider allowing the Loy Krathong festival to be held on November 19 to boost tourism.

Citizens and residents of 63 countries and territories can now enter Thailand without having to remain in mandatory quarantine, provided they pass the Covid-19 test on landing.

Visitors from other fully vaccinated countries will also be allowed to travel to the country, but only as part of a Sandbox tourism program, currently in place in 17 provinces.

Unvaccinated visitors, meanwhile, will have to stay in quarantine for 10 days.

Source: Bangkok Post