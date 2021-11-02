more than 80 countries pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030

A new agreement to fight against climate change. More than 80 countries, including those of the European Union and the United States, pledged, Tuesday, November 2, during the COP26 in Glasgow (United Kingdom), to reduce their emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas , by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020, announced the President of the European Commission. “Methane is one of the gases that we can reduce the fastest”, stressed Ursula Von der Leyen alongside US President Joe Biden, recalling that this gas is responsible for“about 30%” global warming since the Industrial Revolution.

“It is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases”, added US President Joe Biden, assuring that the signatories of this commitment represented 70% of global GDP. The United States and the European Union had announced in mid-September to work together on this draft agreement, since joined by dozens of other countries including Canada, South Korea, Vietnam, Colombia and Argentina. .





Methane (CH4), emitted by agriculture and livestock, fossil fuels and waste, is the second greenhouse gas linked to human activity after carbon dioxide (CO2). Even if it is less talked about, its warming effect is about 29 times greater per kilogram than that of CO2 over a hundred years, and about 82 times over a period of twenty years.

Reducing these emissions therefore represents a “important opportunity” to slow down warming “short term” and D’“to help bridge the gap between current trajectories and those compatible with a warming of + 1.5 ° C or 2 ° C”, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) highlighted last week on emissions.