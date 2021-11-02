More

    more than 80 countries pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030

    NewsWorld


    Members of the European Union and the United States are among the signatory countries.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    A new agreement to fight against climate change. More than 80 countries, including those of the European Union and the United States, pledged, Tuesday, November 2, during the COP26 in Glasgow (United Kingdom), to reduce their emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas , by 30% by 2030 compared to 2020, announced the President of the European Commission. “Methane is one of the gases that we can reduce the fastest”, stressed Ursula Von der Leyen alongside US President Joe Biden, recalling that this gas is responsible for“about 30%” global warming since the Industrial Revolution.

    “It is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases”, added US President Joe Biden, assuring that the signatories of this commitment represented 70% of global GDP. The United States and the European Union had announced in mid-September to work together on this draft agreement, since joined by dozens of other countries including Canada, South Korea, Vietnam, Colombia and Argentina. .


    Methane (CH4), emitted by agriculture and livestock, fossil fuels and waste, is the second greenhouse gas linked to human activity after carbon dioxide (CO2). Even if it is less talked about, its warming effect is about 29 times greater per kilogram than that of CO2 over a hundred years, and about 82 times over a period of twenty years.

    Reducing these emissions therefore represents a “important opportunity” to slow down warming “short term” and D’“to help bridge the gap between current trajectories and those compatible with a warming of + 1.5 ° C or 2 ° C”, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) highlighted last week on emissions.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMorbius: The new trailer in VOST + YOUR OPINION!
    Next articleUnhappy to have lost a call for tenders, a boss writes to all the inhabitants of Belfort

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC