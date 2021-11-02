MotoGP Portimao-2 BREAKING NEWS: Marc Marquez forfeits after concussion

Marc Marquez will not have the opportunity to continue his fine series of results started since four Grands Prix. He is indeed announced forfeit for the second meeting of the year with the Portimao layout, the same one on which he made his return to competition last April. Honda announces that after training, he suffered a fall that caused him a concussion

Here is the full text of the Honda press release.

On Saturday Marc Marquez, as he prepared for the Algarve Grand Prix with one of his standard off-road workouts, suffered an accident which resulted in a slight concussion. After a few days of resting at home and seeing that he was still not doing well, Marc Marquez was examined by doctors during an examination to assess his current condition. As a precaution, Marc Marquez will not participate in the Algarve Grand Prix this weekend.





End of season or return to Valence for Marc Marquez?

The question which is now open is whether the factory team Honda will only compete with the one Pol Espargaró during this second weekend in Portimao of the current MotoGP 2021 season, or if a replacement rider will be appointed. Marc Marquez had three wins this season and he was eyeing the top 4 in the championship.

The hope is to see him back on track for the last race in Valence in 15 days. Even if the priority at the HRC is to have him in excellent shape for the MotoGP tests in Jerez scheduled for the end of November, where he will have to test the 2022 prototype of the RC213V.