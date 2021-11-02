Movember: where did this mustache month come from?

By Cécile D. Posted on November 2, 2021 at 2:10 p.m.

Every November, men leave their razors behind to grow a mustache: they celebrate Movember. Where does this unusual event come from? We tell you more.

The beards grow longer, the lips are adorned with pretty mustaches … Movember is back. Each month of November, men are invited to let themselves be pushed mustache, and it is not only to fight against the cold of winter which sets in! Behind this unusual capillary event actually hides a Charity action.

As Pink October, Movember is a critical illness awareness month. More specifically, this event aims to collect funds and of to raise awareness diseases that affect men, as the Prostate cancer or some testicles, or the Mental Health and the fight against suicide.

Created in 2003 by Australians, this movement quickly gained momentum: today, stars like David Becham, Brad Pitt Where Will smith are displayed on social networks with their freshly grown mustaches, to make this organization known to as many people as possible. In France, the first Movember took place in 2012.

But what exactly is happening during this Movember? A few rules govern this event: participants must shave their faces entirely at the start of the month, then grow their mustaches. The latter must not be connected to the legs and must not join the chin.

Those interested can register on the site and become a MoBro. Regularly during the month, they will then have to post a Photo of them on social networks, so that we can admire the evolution of their facial hair. These photos are used to encourage other Internet users to make donations to charities. On its site, Movember also specifies that the money collected allows to finance “ revolutionary projects in mental health, suicide prevention and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer – 1,250 projects to date. “

Those who do not wish to be displayed on social networks can participate in the Move : Event athletic open to all, which encourages us to walk or run 60 km during the month. A distance chosen in reference to the 60 men who commit suicide every hour in the world, according to WHO statistics. Others challenges are also offered for fundraising in a fun way.

Take care of your health when you’re a man To stay healthy longer, doctors recommend having your baby monitored. voltage once a year from the age of 40. The cancer screening in men starting from the age of 50: the attending physician can carry out this or refer you to the caregivers concerned.

Last year, in 2020, 394,650 men and women from 20 different countries signed up for Movember. They harvested 83.4 million euros.