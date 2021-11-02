More

    MSN on its way to becoming the web’s biggest news site

    Technology


    According to recent data, MSN is fast becoming the king of Internet news. Among English-speaking sites, it ranks second, just behind the BBC, which it is also on the verge of overtaking. It is also one of the few to have seen an increase in its traffic during this year.

    MSN

    If someone talks to you about a news site, chances are your first thought isn’t for MSN. Yet the latter is far from being the ugly duckling in the middle. Indeed, it is not only very popular with Internet users, it is also in the process of becoming most popular of all. This is in any case what reveals the study of SimilarWeb, which analyzed the traffic of English-speaking news sites.

    Last month MSN recorded 960.5 million visits, an increase of 5% compared to September. However, it is one of the few sites that can boast of such a performance. These data are even more glaring when we compare them over the year. Thereby, MSN traffic increased by 14.2% since 2020. With Yahoo! Finance, he is the only one who has not seen his number of visits drop.

    On the same topic: Hotmail, Outlook and MSN – hackers have been spying on your emails for months, Microsoft announces


    MSN will soon be more popular than the BBC

    As a result, he overtook CNN at the start of the year, and is now attacking the BBC, which he is on the verge of overtaking. If its competitor’s traffic continues to drop as it has for months, it is only a matter of time before MSN becomes the undisputed leader of Internet news. A place that could nevertheless be challenged. Indeed, MSN is more of a curator than a real news site.

    On the same subject: MSN – Microsoft wants to replace journalists with artificial intelligence

    By signing partnerships with the New York Times, the Washington Post or the Guardian, Microsoft makes sure to post the most popular articles, videos and photos of the moment on the web. And that’s only a tiny fraction of the content he has access to. In total, more than 3000 brands appear on the site, thus generating millions of dollars in revenue.

    traffic news sites
    Credit: SimilarWeb


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleTransfers: Paul Pogba reportedly prefers a return to Juventus
    Next articleThe crypto Squid Game was indeed a scam and its creators just left with the cashier

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC