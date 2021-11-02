much more autonomy without price increase

As expected, Tesla has just introduced a new battery on the entry-level Model 3.

The new 60 kWh battery is here

Concretely, Tesla has introduced a new battery on its entry-level model. Instead of the 55 kWh version, the battery is now 60 kWh. This makes it possible to pass the WLTP autonomy from 448 kilometers to 491 kilometers. Acceleration decreases, it goes to 6.1 seconds for 0-100 km / h.

Model 3 SR + (2021) Model 3 (2022) Drums 57 kWh 60 kWh Autonomy (WLTP) 448 km 491 km 0 – 100 km / h 5.6 seconds 6.1 seconds Maximum speed 225 km / h 225 km / h

As a reminder, these 491 kilometers are calculated on a mixed route. Obviously, depending on the weather conditions and especially the characteristics of your trip, you will not have the same range on the odometer. In April 2021, the Large Autonomy version which had benefited from a new battery with more autonomy.





No price change for the moment

Where there has been no change, for the moment, is the price : this model is still sold for 43,800 euros, 37,800 euros once the ecological bonus has been deducted.

We expected a price increase in France, Tesla has already increased the price of its models in many markets. This price increase would have direct consequences in France, given that you have to sell a car under 45,000 euros including tax to claim the ecological bonus of 6,000 euros.

Note that from now on, it will be necessary to wait until February 2022 to be delivered of its new Model 3 in personalized configuration. If you want Model 3 with the new battery, you must select custom configuration on the Tesla website. Conversely, if you want your car faster, you can see the models