“My heart is taken”: Cyril Hanouna throws a bomb on his private life

Cyril Hanouna is transparent about his love life. While he had revealed his separation from Emilie, Monday, November 1, 2021, on the plateau of Touche not at my post, he made a big announcement: he is no longer a heart to take.

Cyril Hanouna created the buzz on the set of Do not touch My TV, Monday November 1, 2021. While the chroniclers did not fail to tease him after the arrival of Eva Longoria, Friday October 29, 2021, and the good understanding between them two, he wanted to restore the truth. “Stop with this story with Eva Longoria! Eva has become a friend. (…) It’s a story of friendship that starts and that will be very long“, he thus declared before allowing himself to a confidence concerning his romantic situation.”Eva is married, and I tell you, my heart is taken!“, he again revealed while ensuring, however, to always be”single“.”You can be single and have your heart taken. “

“So I don’t look at anybody, and even Eva, who is a friend, I saw her, but I didn’t look at her“, he added before concluding:”This is exactly what I was looking for, I am very happy like this“. If the columnists have tried to find out more, the troublemaker of C8 did not wish to say more and prefers for the moment to keep this story to himself. For many months, the host regularly talks about his love life. After having shared the life of a certain Emilie for many years, he had assured that he was single and that he had no head at all to find love.

Cyril Hanouna regularly talks about his love life

“I’m telling you, I’m not in it. I am in the job. Work, work, work … Out of respect for the people who were with me, for the moment really, I tell you I remain single … for at least two years. Two years of celibacy“, he had then declared live on TPMP. Today, he finally seems ready to let another person into his life.

