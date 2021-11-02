Mythical 90s video game, Adibou is back

A new version of the educational game has been announced by Ubisoft. It will be available on computer, but also as a mobile application.

It is a digital Proust madeleine for many Internet users born in the early 90s. Disappeared for more than a decade, the video game Adibou will soon make its return, announces Ubisoft on Twitter. The French industry giant has entrusted the development to the Wiloki company, run by the children of Roland Oskian, one of the creators of the original series.

PC and mobile

Released for the first time in 1992, Adibou features a young alien and offers multiple educational games, for example on the theme of nature, languages, science, but also mathematics.

Designed for 4-7 year olds, the title was offered on computers, but also on consoles (PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Wii) until 2009. It was supplemented by the series of Adi games, also educational, this time at destination. 10-14 year olds.





Screenshot of one of the first versions of Adibou, on PC © BFMTV

According to Ubisoft, the game will now take the form of an application for smartphones and tablets, which will also be accessible on computers. It will be aimed at the same age group as the original version. The release date and price have yet to be announced.

On Twitter, several Internet users recalled with humor their attachment to the world of Adibou and their desire to test this new variation. Ubisoft has not yet specified whether the Adi series will also be the subject of a redesign.