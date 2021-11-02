Nagui’s big update on the money won by the candidates! (VIDEO)

In the Masters, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics maestros are invited to come and earn more money or travel. An operation that may displease some viewers and that Nagui wanted to clarify.
Since Tuesday, October 26, the daily broadcasts of Do not forget the lyrics have taken on another adornment since France 2 broadcasts the ninth edition of Masters. In these annual special evenings, the 32 best maestros, champions of the game, compete for win the trophy – and incidentally increase their own prize pool. This Monday November 1st, Toni, formidable candidate ranked 23rd among the greatest maestros, faced Franck. At 32, this master sergeant, who confided in his personal life to TV-Leisure, appreciates this format all the more because in three participations, he arrived twice in the final. Before starting their clash, Toni underlined the pleasure he took to sing in front of an audience and did not hide, too, that it was even more enjoyable when you made a gain of several thousand euros. Words launched in an innocuous tone and in a light spirit with Nagui, who still wanted to come back to these words a few seconds later.
“Sing for free, on a voluntary basis”
It must be said that Nagui often finds himself having to make adjustments in the show to explain himself to the few detractors who comment negatively on the show or its host. Like any personality, this one is regularly criticized on social networks. Animator involved in several causes, including that of animal defense or the Telethon, Nagui stressed on Monday that his program was not just entertainment. “Beyond the joke or the sincerity with which Toni said ‘there is also the point of making money on this show’, I still want to remind some bad sleepers that these same maestros, when it is a question of coming back for the maestros tournament, which also lasts several days, they take on their working time, their RTT, their availability, their family life to come here and each time to sing for free, on a voluntary basis and to bring back money to associations. “
“Do not forget this other facet”
“So we must not forget this other facet in this show either “, Nagui pointed out. After this clarification, the host even wanted to specifically salute two candidates whose financial disinterest can be highlighted: “I take this opportunity to greet Laurent Where Coralie, who couldn’t come to this maestro tournament to make money for them, but who had come to the tournaments to make money for others as well. It should not be forgotten either. ” As for the competition, this Monday, it is finally Toni who won this evening of the Masters 2021. He will therefore meet Gauthier in the round of 16. This Tuesday, November 2, you will be able to find the duels of Jérémy against Virginie then, the next day, of Geoffrey against Mickaël.