Netflix: the platform announces the arrival of video games for… tomorrow! All the details

Netflix has sensed the potential of video games: beyond adaptations of cult franchises, the platform intends to offer titles in its catalog… and much earlier than one could imagine.

Netflix had formalized the thing months ago: video games were going to land in its catalog, allowing it to gently insert itself into this market already very popular and damn competitive. It is in a tweet and a press release that the entertainment giant has detailed its plans, which will materialize… starting tomorrow.

5 video games on Netflix starting tomorrow!

Mass has been said : Starting tomorrow, all Netflix subscribers will be able to play video games freely, at no additional cost or subscription. We are not talking about titles with a gigantic budget worthy of the current blockbusters (at least, not yet) but first of all apps on mobile, available on Android smartphones and tablets. IOS platforms will follow after.

To do this, five games have already been confirmed:

Stranger Things 1984: released in 2017 in free-to-play and developed by both Netflix and BonusXP, it is a retro-gaming action-adventure pixel art game, coupled with a soundtrack in 8 bits. We play Jim Hopper in search of children lost in Hawkins and its surroundings.

released in 2017 in free-to-play and developed by both Netflix and BonusXP, it is a retro-gaming action-adventure pixel art game, coupled with a soundtrack in 8 bits. We play Jim Hopper in search of children lost in Hawkins and its surroundings. Stranger Things 3 The Game: a beat them all released in 2019 re-designed by BonusXP. With an isometric view and modeled on 16-bit productions, we once again walk through Hawkins in the skin of several well-known characters from the series. Our test is available here.

a beat them all released in 2019 re-designed by BonusXP. With an isometric view and modeled on 16-bit productions, we once again walk through Hawkins in the skin of several well-known characters from the series. Our test is available here. Shooting Hoops: developed by Frosty Pop, it is a sports game where you have to… score baskets. Obviously, some eccentricities await us to make the game worse, such as different types of ball or wacky obstacles.

developed by Frosty Pop, it is a sports game where you have to… score baskets. Obviously, some eccentricities await us to make the game worse, such as different types of ball or wacky obstacles. Card Blast: an application also out of the corridors of Netflix, taking the form of an accessible and colorful pocket game where various bonuses are offered to form winning hands.

an application also out of the corridors of Netflix, taking the form of an accessible and colorful pocket game where various bonuses are offered to form winning hands. Teeter (Up): platform game and skill signed Netflix, the concept offers us to lead a ball from point A to point B by dodging the holes scattered on the path. A principle as old as the moon but necessarily effective.





Netflix, the future of video games?

So if you have any Netflix subscription, tomorrow you will be able to tackle these different titles from the traditional Netflix application in the dedicated section. Note that they are also available from the Google Play Store, provided, once again, to have the appropriate subscription.

For the firm, this is a first step and surely a test phase before going further, where competitors like Google have somewhat broken their teeth. Could Netflix establish itself as one of the major players in the Tenth Art, within a few years?