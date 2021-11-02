new health restrictions in the Netherlands after soaring number of cases

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday announced a series of measures to counter a surge in the number of coronavirus contaminations in the Netherlands, including the return of the compulsory wearing of protective masks in closed public establishments such as shops. The government has also reintroduced the one-and-a-half-meter social distancing rule and the requirement to present the health pass will be extended to places like museums and restaurant terraces, Rutte said during a conference. press in The Hague.

Read alsoRussia: start of health restrictions to stem the outbreak of Covid-19

Mark Rutte advises his fellow citizens to favor telework and avoid using transport during rush hour. The Netherlands recorded an average of 7,711 new cases per day last week, a figure up 39% from the previous week, health authorities said on Tuesday. “It will not surprise anyone that we have a difficult message tonight. The number of infections and hospital admissions is increasing rapidly“Said Mark Rutte, adding that the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday.





Read alsoCovid-19: New Zealand tightens border restrictions

The wearing of masks will again be compulsory for contact professions, such as hairdressers and masseurs, with the exception of sex workers. The Hague will also introduce a law allowing employers to request the presentation of the health pass to their staff. Police intervened outside the Justice and Security Ministry, where the press conference was being held, media reported. Individuals had gathered to demonstrate against the new measures. “We live in a country where no one should be left out, but on the other hand we have a big problem with the coronavirus”Said Mark Rutte. The Netherlands, which has 17 million inhabitants, has recorded 18,441 deaths from Covid-19. Almost 84% of all people aged 18 and over are fully immunized.