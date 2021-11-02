More

    new renderings confirm the design, it will be different from the Galaxy S22 Ultra

    Technology


    On the occasion of Halloween, our colleagues at LetsGoDigital have published new renderings of the Galaxy S22. These give us the best insight yet into the design of Samsung’s next flagship.

    Galaxy s22
    Credit: LetsGoDigital

    Unlike the Galaxy S21 series which used the same design throughout the series, not all Galaxy S22s will adopt the same. Indeed, theThe design of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + should be very similar to that of the previous generation, while the Ultra model will be entitled to a design never before seen on a high-end smartphone from Samsung.

    As the renderings from LetsGoDigital reveal, the Galaxy S22 will still use a photo module very similar to the Galaxy S21, although it is slightly different at the base level. Indeed, the Galaxy S22 photo module seems a little less angular than that of the Galaxy S21, but the difference is so small that it will be difficult to tell the difference. However, we notice that the side buttons are this time much lower on the right edge of the smartphone.


    Galaxy S22 (2)
    Credit: LetsGoDigital

    The Galaxy S22 does not revolutionize the series, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra

    While the Galaxy S22 doesn’t make any major design changes other than presumably thinner bezels around the screen, the smartphone is still expected to offer some major changes to the design. photo level. Indeed, it should be equipped with a 50 MP main sensor, compared to 12 MP on the Galaxy S21. He will be accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide-angle as well as by a 10 MP telephoto lens allowing true optical zoom up to 3X. As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 only allowed optical zoom up to 1.1X.

    Galaxy S22 (3)
    Credit: LetsGoDigital

    For its part, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be radically different from last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. Other renderings from LetsGoDigital had already revealed that the smartphone would for the first time do without a prominent photo module. Indeed, the photo sensors will all be directly integrated into the back of the smartphone, which should allow the smartphone not to be wobbly when placed on a table.

    The wait will not be very long before we can discover smartphones for ourselves. According to the most recent leaks, pre-orders of the smartphone should open in February, and Samsung has already started producing its new flagships.

    Source: LetsGoDigital


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleGlickenhaus wants a fairer Performance Balance to stay in WEC
    Next articleOrelsan names his favorite rap group

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC