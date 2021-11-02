new renderings confirm the design, it will be different from the Galaxy S22 Ultra

On the occasion of Halloween, our colleagues at LetsGoDigital have published new renderings of the Galaxy S22. These give us the best insight yet into the design of Samsung’s next flagship.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 series which used the same design throughout the series, not all Galaxy S22s will adopt the same. Indeed, theThe design of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + should be very similar to that of the previous generation, while the Ultra model will be entitled to a design never before seen on a high-end smartphone from Samsung.

As the renderings from LetsGoDigital reveal, the Galaxy S22 will still use a photo module very similar to the Galaxy S21, although it is slightly different at the base level. Indeed, the Galaxy S22 photo module seems a little less angular than that of the Galaxy S21, but the difference is so small that it will be difficult to tell the difference. However, we notice that the side buttons are this time much lower on the right edge of the smartphone.





The Galaxy S22 does not revolutionize the series, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra

While the Galaxy S22 doesn’t make any major design changes other than presumably thinner bezels around the screen, the smartphone is still expected to offer some major changes to the design. photo level. Indeed, it should be equipped with a 50 MP main sensor, compared to 12 MP on the Galaxy S21. He will be accompanied by a 12 MP ultra wide-angle as well as by a 10 MP telephoto lens allowing true optical zoom up to 3X. As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 only allowed optical zoom up to 1.1X.

For its part, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be radically different from last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. Other renderings from LetsGoDigital had already revealed that the smartphone would for the first time do without a prominent photo module. Indeed, the photo sensors will all be directly integrated into the back of the smartphone, which should allow the smartphone not to be wobbly when placed on a table.

The wait will not be very long before we can discover smartphones for ourselves. According to the most recent leaks, pre-orders of the smartphone should open in February, and Samsung has already started producing its new flagships.

Source: LetsGoDigital