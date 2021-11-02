new series and films not to be missed in November

November is approaching and it is the moment chosen by Netflix to unveil a catalog of novelties rich in stars and in expected programs. The streaming service draws its exclusives with its trio of shock Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot, but also Idris Elba as villain of an atypical western. On the series side, Cowboy Bebop promises to be a “live action” version.

It’s the runway to the stars that awaits Netflix subscribers in November. Between the series and the unseen films, a whole gallery of stars is preparing to tread the red carpet of the catalog of novelties. Idris Elba (The Harder they fall), Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds (Red Notice) or Andrew Garfield, Tayc and Camille Lou, as well as the whole clique of Cowboy Bebop and those of the successful series Riverdale are announced.

Series releases on Netflix in November 2021

It was a successful Japanese animation series. Netflix is ​​making a new original series featuring the same characters, but this time in live action (with real actors in short). Cowbow Bebop tells the story of a team of bounty hunters (Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine and Ed) who want to save the world by ridding the galaxy of the worst criminals, but if the reward is worth it!

It’s funny, rhythmic, with a very quirky 1960-70s side. Not to be missed from November 17th. And if you weren’t familiar with the anime universe, you can binge-watcher the initial series since October 21 on Netflix.

If you like the atmosphere of the game League of Legends, you will love the animated series Arcane that we owe to the same creators. The story takes place in the Piltover region and the depths of the Zaun district. Two sisters, champions of their rival cities, fight in a merciless technological war. First round on November 6 for the first three episodes (then every week).

Fans may already have ticked the box on their timeline. Riverdale is back for a 6th season starting November 17th (1 episode per week). The drug lords of Narcos: Mexico are also talking about them again for a season 3 which arrives on November 5. As they vie for power, they face curious journalists and easily corrupt authorities. And if you are more of a French series, Camille Lou, Tayc or Shirine Boutella play the magic of Christmas in Christmas Flow where a rapper and a journalist who are opposites fall in love with each other.





Future :

November 2: Ridley Jones Protector of the Museum (season 2)

Ridley Jones Protector of the Museum (season 2) November 5: Narcos: Mexico (season 3) Gloria (season 1) The Improbable Assassin of Olof Palme Big Mouth (season 5) The Club

November 6: Arcane (3 episodes per week until November 20)

Arcane (3 episodes per week until November 20) November 9: Swap Shop: The Good Deals Radio (season 1)

Swap Shop: The Good Deals Radio (season 1) November 10: Gentefield (season 2)

Gentefield (season 2) November 11th : L’Amour Cash (season 1 – reality show)

L’Amour Cash (season 1 – reality show) November 15: Mentiras

Mentiras November 17: Christmas Flow Riverdale (season 6 – 1 episode per week) To cut along the dotted lines (season 1) La Reina del Flow (season 2)

November 18: Dogs in Space (season 1)

Dogs in Space (season 1) November 19: Cowboy Bebop (season 1) Hellbound Reflection of you In glass and against all: Christmas special (season 1)

November 20: New World

New World November 23: Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2) November 24: Reality in the face

Reality in the face November 25: F is for family (season 5) Super Crooks (season 1)

November 26: At the Chocolate School (season 1) Light the night

November 28: Elves

Elves November 30: Charlie in the Land of Stickers

Charlie in the Land of Stickers To come up : Decoupled

Film and documentary releases on Netflix in November 2021

Are you more of a Far West settling of scores atmosphere or a trio of muscles and charm? You will be able to do both in November on Netflix. The platform offers itself a 5 * casting for its exclusive productions.

In Red Notice, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, aka Wonder Woman – Deadpool – The Rock, are forced to collaborate to corner an extremely gifted con artist. Yet the former is an art thief wanted by the FBI, the latter her great rival, and the latter, one of the famous Bureau’s top profilers. A colorful trio that joins forces on November 12

Idris Elba would be more of the (almost) lonely cowboy type in The Harder They Fall. He plays a man who 20 years earlier killed the parents of a ruthless outlaw, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The latter reunites his former gang to hunt down and take revenge on the murderer of his parents, fresh out of prison. A western produced by Jay-Z, with a cast of exclusively black leading roles (Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Deon Cole…) on the bill for this story of revenge in the middle of the Far West. Account settlement from November 3.

If you can’t resist the charm of Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-man), you will not be the only ones. He will be a promising young composer seeking love in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (November 19).

And if you prefer animated films from the famous studio Ghibli, 21 are now in the catalog. And the 22nd arrives on November 18th with Aya and the witch, the very first in 3D from the famous Japanese studio.

Future :