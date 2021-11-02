New York returns to its big Halloween parade

A year after being canceled due to covid-19, the Halloween parade returned to New York on Sunday night.

Last year, New Yorkers had to skip the Halloween parade due to covid-19. But this year, even if the virus is still threatening, the festivities were able to unfold, thanks in particular to the measures put in place in the city and to the vaccination. Tens of thousands of people were present, all dressed in their costumes. Some had opted for the traditional skeletons, witches or pumpkins when others, inspired by current events, chose to equip themselves with a vaccine or virus outfit.





The organizers had announced that the theme this year would be “Let’s Play” in tribute to all the children of the city who could not celebrate the event normally last year. Thus, in order to make them participate as well as possible in this great traditional festival in the United States, they designed giant puppets which then led the parade in the street.

The party was all the more beautiful as this year again, it was almost canceled, not because of the pandemic but because of a lack of funding. It was then that Jason Feldman, senior vice president of wealth management at UBS Financial Services, and his wife, Missy, saved the day by donating $ 150,000 to save the parade. “It might not be the kind of medicine we’re talking about these days, but I think it’s the best medicine for town. A sincere, easy and fun thing to do, ”Jason Feldman told ABC7.