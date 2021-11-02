Nicolas Batum ensures for the Clippers against the Thunder

Like last week against Cleveland, Nicolas Batum had the confidence of Tyronn Lue for 32 minutes against Oklahoma City (victory of the Clippers 99-94, with 32 points from Paul George). He used them to register 14 points (16 against Cleveland, 6.3 on average in 5 games), including 12 off the racket (4/8), and bring 8 rebounds and 1 assist.
The Los Angeles Clippers record their second win of the season, while the Thunder remain one win (6 losses), bringing up the rear in the West. Théo Maledon (Oklahoma City) came into play once again, to register 7 points in 28 minutes, his best performance since the start of the season (7 rebounds, 1 assist).
“We have to do better, no excuses. We do it again tomorrow “, posted Evan Fournier on Twitter after the Knicks’ loss, the second of the season only, to Toronto. A meeting on which the Olympic vice-champion could not weigh enough, with 12 points in 25 minutes. Next game in Indianapolis against the Pacers.
Waiting for the G-League
The other French did not play. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot could not show himself on the floor for the fourth time this season, during the victory of Atlanta against Washington (118-111). As for the Wizards, Joël Ayayi also had to stay on the bench.
In the meeting between Denver and Memphis (Grizzlies victory 106-97), Petr Cornelie, Denver side, like Yves Pons for Memphis, were not on the scoresheet. Killian Tillie did not come into play for Memphis’ fourth victory, led by Ja Morant (26 points, 12/22 last night), this season.