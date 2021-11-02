NÎMES OLYMPIQUE Ghostbusters – Objectif Gard

For the ninth time in a row, the Crocodiles have been unable to win in Ligue 2. The tumble continues and the relegates are approaching dangerously. In the turmoil, Nîmes Olympique no longer responds. Attention danger.

It is no longer even a surprise, but simply the continuation of an interminable shipwreck. Facing the Chamois Niortais, yet not in great shape, the Crocodiles once again returned to the locker room empty-handed. The time is no longer for encouraging defeats or interesting signs. You need results, quickly and however you choose. The numbers are important and they indicate today that Nîmes Olympique is 17e of Ligue 2 with one point ahead of the 18e and barrage (Amiens) and two on the 19e and first relegation (Bastia).

3 points out of 27 possible

The dreaded switch can mathematically happen the next day when the Crocodiles will have a perilous trip to Sochaux (2e), while Bastia (19e) will go to Guingamp (10e) and Amiens (18e) will host Caen (12e). Even if, given the economic situation, observers did not necessarily expect to see the beloved club of Nîmes fly over the competition, they certainly would not have imagined such a record after 14 days, or more than a third of the championship. To this catastrophic ranking, it is advisable to associate the starving dynamic of the Gardois who have garnered only 3 points out of the 27 possible during the last nine days.

This gastropod speed is, if it persists, that of a condemned man. In Nîmes we are still looking for the solution, but even today the precious duo Fomba-Cubas or Koné in attack is no longer enough to hide the misery. Now the supporters no longer agree and they let it be known. Two groups (GN91 and Nemausus) decide to boycott Nîmes Olympique to protest against Rani Assaf’s sports and pricing policy. The divorce between the NO fans and the club president seems to be over and it comes when the players need support the most.





This time the training center will not be able to save the NO

In the worst periods of its history, Nîmes often called on young people from its training center to get out of a bad situation or to recover after relegation (rise to D1 in 1968, rise to D1 in 1983, final of the Coupe de France 1996…). And this time? This will also not be possible after the departure of the best prospects. Salvation, if it comes, will be done differently. On October 5, during a consultation workshop on the real estate project led by the boss of the NO, we asked Rani Assaf the following question: “Would a descent in National call into question your desire to build the new stadium and the real estate project?“Here is his response: “In the sense that if there is no more professional club, I do not know with whom I will conclude a commercial contract. It’s a risk to take. The problem is, it’s not up to me, it’s not me running on the lawn. “

It is true that the president is not on the lawn and it is not all his fault, but his position makes him responsible for the results, whether good or bad. Therefore some will hope for relegation in the hope of seeing the one who crystallizes all their criticisms leave. Others will pray not to suffer further humiliation from a fall in National.

Norman Garden