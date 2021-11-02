Nintendo Switch: Lowered sales targets?

If all goes well, the Nintendo Switch will pass the 100 million copies sold before Christmas. But for several weeks, the leaders of the Japanese firm admit to being worried about the production capacities.

A concern which, according to the Nikkei business newspaper, results in lower targets for Nintendo. In March, the same newspaper indicated that Nintendo had asked its various partners to prepare to put 30 million copies of Switch on the market. This estimate has never been confirmed or denied by Nintendo, but it haswould in any case have been revised downwards. Due to the semiconductor shortage, Nintendo would now predict for putting 24 million new Switch on sale at the end of fiscal year 2021-2022, which will arrive on March 31, 2022.





A decrease of 20%, which must however be relativized. No other so-called “home” console, in the history of game consoles, has ever sold so many copies in a single fiscal year (except the Switch itself, with 28.8 million consoles sold in 2020-2021). In other words, if this drop is confirmed, it should not cause an earthquake among shareholders. since we would be facing the second best year of the console hybrid. We should have some idea of ​​the facts in a few days, Nintendo due to release its quarterly results by the end of the week.